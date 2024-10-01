Top CoachHub Alternatives
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning eas...
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
BetterUp
betterup.com
Drive talent outcomes to transform business outcomes. Trade uncertainty for confidence with the only platform that braids coaching, science, and AI-fueled experiences to build the agility, resilience, and adaptability your organization needs to weather any storm.
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations...
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentiv...
GrowthMentor
growthmentor.com
GrowthMentor is a mentorship platform that connects founders, marketers, growth practitioners, and product professionals with experienced mentors from diverse industries. For a flat monthly rate, users can access unlimited one-on-one sessions, with most mentors offering their expertise at no additio...
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop hi...
MicroMentor
micromentor.org
MicroMentor offers organizations and corporations access to a branded customizable online mentoring program. Our cutting edge and thoughtful mentoring technology is coupled with personalized project management, consulting, and support to create a successful mentoring solution.
Torch
torch.io
Torch is the People Development Platform that unlocks the potential of people, teams, and organizations. With Torch, you can deliver inclusive, integrated, and impactful coaching and mentoring programs that drive the success of your people—and your organization. Leading brands use Torch to develop t...
Simply.Coach
simply.coach
Simply.Coach is a digital coaching platform designed for service professionals such as coaches, consultants, therapists, and trainers. With Simply.Coach, you can: 1. Digitize your operations Save up to 30% of time spent on administrative work! 2. Elevate the client experience: With efficient collabo...
Fuel50
fuel50careerdrive.com
Fuel50's 360 Feedback supports real-time peer validated career growth. Support your people's infinite career growth within your organization. 360 Feedback allows employees, leaders, mentors and coaches to request, receive and give feedback to each other. Support your workforce's self-sustaining care...
Qooper
qooper.io
Qooper Mentoring & Learning software helps companies run mentoring and learning programs at scale with mentorship program design templates, matching, tracking, training, guidance, reporting solutions with robust integrations. Serving top rated clients like Google, US Air Force, Merck, American Airli...
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and crea...
Kahuna
joinkahuna.com
Sell subscriptions to your expertise with AI's help. Supercharge your ability to provide advice with a custom AI-helper based on your unique knowledge-base.
Edform
edform.com
An intelligent careers and employer engagement platform that helps employers to source and nurture talented students and graduates.
Peoplelogic
peoplelogic.ai
Peoplelogic provides people and performance management tools for growing businesses. Our patent pending technology combines engagement and burnout signals into one StayFactor™ score. Combined with our Organizational Network Analysis Graph (ONA) you have everything you need to nurture high performing...
Progression
progression.co
Define and measure career growth at your organisation with Progression — the number one career development platform. With Progression you can: - Build and visualise career frameworks in hours, not months, with templates and AI - Create simple habits that evidence growth as it happens - Empower your ...
Mentornity
mentornity.com
Mentornity is a MENTORING SOFTWARE to build and manage EFFECTIVE mentoring programs. Mentornity is a customizable solution and ready for EMPLOYEE mentoring, COMMUNITY mentoring, reverse mentoring, alumni network mentoring and ENTREPRENEUR mentoring. The Mentornity admin portal features Matching, Onb...
Bravely
workbravely.com
Bravely is a next-generation learning solution that centralizes group training, individual on-demand coaching, and digital micro-learning in one platform that equips employees with the skills they need to experience individual transformation and thrive at work. Access to Bravely’s network of vetted ...
EZRA Coaching
helloezra.com
EZRA Coaching unleashes unlimited potential within your people through enterprise-wide coaching at scale. EZRA is one of the largest providers of coaching globally. They coach thousands of employees within enterprise brands like Microsoft, Starbucks, Netflix, Nestle, Vodafone, AstraZeneca, and P&G. ...
secure
mentoringcomplete.com
Mentoring Complete brings together three decades of mentoring expertise to the table. In addition, the platform offers versatility in creating mentoring programs that fit the need of organizations. It offers Precision Matching that automatically builds upto 90% compatible matches so the relationship...
Mesh AI
mesh.ai
Mesh is a performance management platform that makes it easy for employees to accomplish goals and get timely feedback, especially in remote teams. It looks like Facebook, and instead of filling boring HR forms, employees like & comment on each other’s progress.
Mentessa
mentessa.com
Are you looking for a solution to integrate new hires to bring them together, while also improving well-being and productivity – giving everyone the opportunity for a successful career! Mentessa is the platform for collaborative learning that helps employees to learn and work together - based on ski...
Leadr
leadr.com
Leadr is a digital workspace that helps organizations build effective leaders that create healthy teams, leading to increased results. Leadr gives managers the tools they need to build healthy leadership habits by providing a platform for 1:1 and team meetings, more intentional feedback, goal settin...
Klaar
klaarhq.com
People leaders and HR teams of 150+ organizations globally trust and love Klaar to be their AI-powered System of Action that combines continuous Performance Management, Succession Planning & Readiness, Mentoring, and Employee Engagement Surveys. With Klaar, for the first time, HR leaders have access...
TaskHuman
taskhuman.com
The TaskHuman Platform supports employees as they grow and adapt in unique areas of the human condition both personally and professionally. We take a holistic approach to professional excellence by addressing the entire employees' needs through Well-being Coaching, Leadership Development, Sales Perf...
Insala
insala.com
Empower participants and drive measurable results with Insala's comprehensive mentoring solution. Get support where you need it - our solutions consist of consulting, training, and mentoring software. We have 25+ years of experience working with clients in many industries. Trusted by US Bank, Societ...
PushFar
pushfar.com
PushFar's world-leading mentoring platform, mentoring app and software can be applied to any objectives for mentoring, from traditional mentoring to reverse mentoring and group mentoring programs. Whatever your objectives for mentoring, let us show you how we can save you time, whilst improving ment...
Mentorink
mentorink.com
Mentorink is an ‘award-winning’ mentoring software that enables companies to run smart mentoring activities at scale in a smart, effective and efficient way.