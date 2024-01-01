Top cmBuilder.io Alternatives
SketchUp
sketchup.com
SketchUp is a 3D modeling computer program for a wide range of drawing applications such as architectural, interior design, landscape architecture, civil and mechanical engineering, film and video game design. It is available as a web-based application, SketchUp Free, a freeware version, SketchUp Ma...
AutoCAD Web
autodesk.com
AutoCAD. Anywhere. Get quick, anytime access to CAD drawings with the AutoCAD web app. AutoCAD is a commercial computer-aided design and drafting software application. Developed and marketed by Autodesk, AutoCAD was first released in December 1982 as a desktop app running on microcomputers with int...
Vectary
vectary.com
Build immersive experiences for the e-commerce website with Vectary Web AR Viewer and a 3D Product Configurator. Publish 3D and Augmented Reality content to any website, on all mobile platforms - iOS and Android. Let the website visitors get preview of the product in Augmented reality with one click...
Artflow
artflow.ai
Artflow lets users generate visual content with the help of AI. We strongly believe in the liberating act of creativity and want to allow anyone to make and share their creations with the world, experiment in a positive environment and express themselves through this novel medium.
KAEDIM
kaedim3d.com
Kaedim is an AI-powered tool that converts 2D images to 3D models. Developed with a focus on gaming, AR/VR, ecommerce, and 3D printing industries, it aids in delivering production-ready 3D assets from photographs. The tool works by the user uploading an image or a description of the model they need...
Coohom
coohom.com
3D Rendering & Product visualization software with powerful AR & VR features dedicated to interior design, home decor, kitchen & bath, hospitality, lighting, home improvement, remodeling, and construction! Transform Retail, Manufacturing, and E-commerce into incredible buying experiences, and signi...
Ready Player Me
readyplayer.me
Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 600+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in MeetinVR, or stream to your fans using LIV – all with your personal avatar that rep...
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS offers complete 3D software tools that let you create, simulate, publish, and manage your data. SOLIDWORKS products are easy to learn and use, and help you design products better.
Modsy
modsy.com
Transform your space with Modsy’s online interior design services. Work with experienced interior designers. Unlimited revisions. Get started today.
Vectorworks Cloud
vectorworks.net
Built to showcase your skill and creativity, Vectorworks Architect allows you to sketch, model, and document in a fully integrated workflow with the world’s most design-centric BIM solution. With superior 2D graphics, 3D modeling, and visualization tools, Architect is built to deliver absolute creat...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect for HoloLens utilizes mixed reality for project coordination by providing precise alignment of holographic data on the job site, enabling workers to review their models overlaid in the context of the physical environment.
SelfCAD
selfcad.com
Problem: Professional level 3D software is hard to learn, while entry level software is laggy and limited. And both of them require multiple programs to get the 3D printing job done. The Solution SelfCAD offers professional level capabilities, is easy to learn, fast, and does not require any additio...
Snaptrude
snaptrude.com
Snaptrude is a web-based 3D modeling software (BIM) for Architects and Designers. Designers use Snaptrude to create better buildings faster with the help of data and automation. Unlike other design tools, Snaptrude allows for multiplayer collaboration enabling project teams to design together.
TilesView
tilesview.ai
Tilesview is an AI-based software that will assist customers in creating the ideal design for their spaces. It displays a 3-D view of any room with selected tiles. It offers a wide range of room previews in various categories. For the finest company branding, it allows clients to use their company l...
RealityMAX
realitymax.com
RealityMAX is the most powerful free 3D design collaboration platform, 100% online. Cooperate remotely with your colleagues on 3D projects and share your work with clients easily. Create Web3D, AR and VR experiences in a snap, without a line of code.
Imagine.io
imagine.io
Create stunning visuals with the power of 3D. Bring your products to life with 3D. All from your browser. imagine.io allows you to create high converting product visuals for your store, social, or anywhere.
TestFit
testfit.io
TestFit is the real estate feasibility platform that makes it easy to do site planning for developers, architects, and contractors who want to maximize site potential and get the right deals done faster. TestFit takes care of tedious tasks like counting parking stalls, drafting iterations, and calcu...
VREE Labs
vree.ai
At VREE Labs, we are on a mission to transform the e-commerce landscape through our Generative 3D technology - converting few images only from your product page, to 3D models seamlessly for AR/VR Commerce, through developing 3D modeling solutions powered by AI and Deep Learning methods that enable o...
Shapelab
shapelabvr.com
Shapelab is a highly efficient 3D sculpting application optimized for virtual reality devices. The software takes advantage of VR technology to provide an immersive and intuitive interface that allows designers to sculpt in 3D space, giving them a new level of control and creative freedom. With Shap...
Prontto
prontto.co
Prontto makes it easy to have professional designs delivered in as little as 24h. We replace expensive in-house teams & unreliable freelancers with a pay-as-you-go format. Get all the convenience for a fraction of the price. It's totally async and you can invite unlimited team members to manage your...
Quixel
quixel.com
Quixel Suite is the easiest to use texturing toolset to date, enable to vastly speed up pipeline and traditional workflow.
Sibe
sibe.io
Sibe is a cloud platform for secure viewing, sharing, and receiving feedback on 3D designs. It is used by product and project managers, engineers, designers, marketers, freelancers, and clients; it's a single source of truth. With Sibe, users can interact with models, leave comments on specific deta...
Imerso
imerso.com
Imerso AI analyses construction quality and progress directly against your building plans, so your teams can build faster with less risk.
Hypar
hypar.io
Hypar is the world’s first cloud-based generative design platform. With support for every phase of project realization, Hypar delivers the world’s building expertise to realize better buildings and help teams make better decisions, faster.
StreamBIM
streambim.com
STREAMBIM BASIC WILL INCREASE EFFICIENCY ON YOUR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS, BUT YOU CAN GET EVEN MORE FEATURES.
Fohlio
fohlio.com
Fohlio is a powerful, intuitive, and easy-to-use FF&E specification, data management, and procurement software. Manage your budgeting, specification, purchasing, inventory, and product data management process from end to end.
Higharc
higharc.com
Higharc was founded in 2018 and is based in Durham, North Carolina. Higharc is a residential homebuilding technology company focused on transforming the home design, sales and building process. The company employs a diverse team of experts across the United States, South America and Europe, in archi...
Revizto
revizto.com
Revizto is a real-time issue tracking software for Architecture, Engineering and Construction with a focus on collaboration and BIM project coordination. Revizto uses BIM intelligence and makes it immediately accessible and actionable for the entire project team.
IrisVR Prospect
irisvr.com
IrisVR, part of The Wild, is a leading brand for immersive design review and collaboration in virtual reality. IrisVR's flagship product, Prospect is used by BIM and VDC teams, design firms, and engineers who coordinate 3D models and implement design and construction processes. Because IrisVR integr...
Avataar
avataar.ai
3D spatial narratives are revolutionizing the landscape of online shopping; 6 out of 10 shoppers prefer to buy from retailers who integrate 3D in their digital stores. Avataar offers an efficient, plug-and-play solution for 3D videos and interactive web scrolls, tailored for ecommerce stores across ...