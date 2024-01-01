Enhance your experience with the desktop app for CloudLinux on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

CloudLinux offers a specialized operating system designed to improve the security, stability, and performance of Linux-based web hosting environments. It includes products like CloudLinux OS Shared, which isolates each tenant on a shared server to enhance security and resource allocation, and CloudLinux OS Solo, tailored for single-user accounts. CloudLinux also provides tools for automated WordPress optimization and extended lifecycle support for CentOS.

Website: cloudlinux.com

