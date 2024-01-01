CloudJiffy

CloudJiffy is a high-performance, fully redundant, and auto-scalable Cloud Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) that is designed for ease and efficiency. CloudJiffy is committed to making cloud computing simple and accessible for developers of all levels of expertise​. At its core, CloudJiffy enables the instant deployment of applications with just a few clicks. It supports a variety of runtimes, allowing developers to deploy Java, PHP, Ruby, Node.js, Go, Python, and Docker applications without needing to make any code changes. The platform also integrates with GIT, SVN, and other popular development tools, providing seamless and efficient deployment processes​. CloudJiffy stands out for its advanced automation and resource management capabilities. It automatically scales application containers both vertically and horizontally, ensuring optimal resource utilization and cost-efficiency. The platform operates on a pay-as-you-use pricing model, adjusting resources based on current load and eliminating the need for resource reservation or capacity planning. This approach allows users to pay only for the resources they consume, which can lead to significant cost savings. CloudJiffy claims that users can save up to 80% of their cloud costs by leveraging its automatic scaling feature​. In addition to its dynamic scaling, CloudJiffy offers a range of other advanced features. The platform's dashboard provides an intuitive application topology wizard, a deployment manager, access to log and config files, team collaboration functionality, and integration with CI/CD tools. Furthermore, CloudJiffy users can install popular applications such as WordPress, Gitlab, Kubernetes, Magento etc from the platform's marketplace with just one click​. CloudJiffy's services are available in the USA, India, and Germany, with plans for expansion to new locations in the future​. The platform prides itself on its security, reliability, and excellent customer service. It boasts a 99.99% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA) and provides 24/7/365 world-class technical support.
Categories:
Software Development
Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to CloudJiffy. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

