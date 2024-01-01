Cloudanix
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: cloudanix.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cloudanix on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Code To Cloud Security Platform. Your multi-surface attack prevention platform across Code, Images, Cloud, IAM and Workloads. Get a single dashboard instead of 5-6 point security solutions.
Website: cloudanix.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Cloudanix. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.