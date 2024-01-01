Cloozo

Cloozo is a platform that allows users to easily create and customize their own ChatGPT-powered chatbots for their websites. Some key features of Cloozo include: * Intelligent Chatbots: Users can create chatbots that can browse the internet or use custom datasets to converse with website visitors. * Powered by Your Knowledge Base: Chatbots can be trained using information from the user's own website or a set of documents, allowing them to speak the business's language. * Beyond Customization: Cloozo offers a diverse range of visual options to make each chatbot visually distinct and aligned with its specific identity. * Built for Agencies: Cloozo is designed for small and medium-sized businesses as well as agencies who want to offer chatbot services to their clients. * Individual OpenAI Keys: Each chatbot can have its own OpenAI and Pinecone keys, allowing for optimal speed, performance, and security. * Monetization Opportunities: Cloozo empowers agencies to generate higher profits by selling customized chatbots to their clients.
Categories:
Utilities
Chatbots Software

