Clip.fm is an AI tool designed for podcasters that generates short video clips for social media platforms such as YouTube Shorts, Instagram Reels, and TikTok. The platform aids podcasters to spend less time editing and pay only a fraction of the cost of hiring a professional video editor. Clip.fm automatically transcribes the content provided by the user and finds the best parts to clip. The clips are optimized for short-form platforms and tailored to suit the user's content. The platform makes use of a mixture of AI models and heuristics to find parts of user content that work well as clips. Clip.fm provides various export options with features that enable users to customize their clips' look and feel, overlay captions, choose fonts and colors, size for social media, and orient them to fit their content. The starter plan allows for up to 10 hours of content per month, with the clips generated typically ranging between 50-100. While users are in control, the AI learns over time, and adjustments can be made to the clip's start and end timestamps. Additionally, clip.fm plans to launch an affiliate program in Q1 2023, and the company supports English language content with plans of adding more language support.

Website: clip.fm

