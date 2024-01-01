Classicquiz
Website: classicquiz.com
Classicquiz.com is an online platform for creating and playing interactive quizzes. Users can design quizzes with various question types, including multiple choice, true/false, open-ended, image labeling, and more. With the AI question generator, users can automatically create questions based on a text provided by the user. Features: * Quiz creation: Build quizzes with different question types, images, and videos. * Real-time play: Organize live quizzes where participants answer simultaneously, tracking individual and group performance. * Customization: Set themes, time limits, scoring rules, and question randomization for personalization. * Accessibility: Participants join quizzes using QR codes or a unique code on their smartphones or tablets. * Data analysis: View detailed results, identify areas for improvement, and track individual progress.
