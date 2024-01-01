Citizen Portal is a public tool designed with a goal of making government operations transparent and accessible. It allows users to conduct advanced searches within speeches and proceedings of elected authorities at various levels - local, state, and federal. Users can perform queries using specific words or phrases and can examine a wealth of content related to different government departments and institutions. This includes congressional hearings, executive orders, and even resources such as 'The Federalist Papers'. The tool also offers a 'CitizenPortal GPT' function, which can be used to ask AI-driven questions about what government officials are saying. Alongside search and query features, the platform provides the capability to create video clips from transcript excerpts and to set up custom alerts on specific topics or entities. This way, users can stay updated on subjects that matter to them the most. While the portal is geared towards the American audience, with location-specific content available for each state, it remains a useful resource for anyone interested in the workings of the U.S government.

Website: citizenportal.ai

