Event planning, simplified. With Circa, you can simplify the event planning process at your company and drive measurable success. Circa is the event marketing platform built for demand gen and field marketing teams. We help sales and marketing teams work on events, everywhere and every way their customers gather.

Website: simplecirca.com

