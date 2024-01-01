Top Choreo Alternatives
GitHub
github.com
GitHub, Inc. is an American multinational corporation that provides hosting for software development and version control using Git. It offers the distributed version control and source code management (SCM) functionality of Git, plus its own features. It provides access control and several collabora...
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
GitLab
gitlab.com
GitLab is a web-based DevOps lifecycle tool that provides a Git-repository manager providing wiki, issue-tracking and continuous integration and deployment pipeline features, using an open-source license, developed by GitLab Inc. The software was created by Ukrainian developers Dmitriy Zaporozhets a...
Azure DevOps
azure.com
Plan smarter, collaborate better, and ship faster with Azure DevOps Services, formerly known as Visual Studio Team Services. Get agile tools, CI/CD, and more.
Zapier
zapier.com
Zapier is a global remote company that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use. Although Zapier is based in Sunnyvale, California, it employs a workforce of 250 employees located around the United States and in 23 other countries.
IFTTT
ifttt.com
If This Then That, also known as IFTTT, is a freeware web-based service that creates chains of simple conditional statements, called applets. An applet is triggered by changes that occur within other web services such as Gmail, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, or Pinterest.For example, an applet may ...
Make
make.com
Make (formerly Integromat) allows you to visually create, build, and automate workflows. Use the playful drag-and-drop interface to connect apps in a few clicks, and build limitless workflows called scenarios. Set your scenarios to run instantly or per schedule, or watch the scenario run in real tim...
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers cloud services that help to deploy and scale applications that run simultaneously on multiple computers. As of January 2018, DigitalOcean was t...
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverles...
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to glob...
Heroku
heroku.com
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) supporting several programming languages. One of the first cloud platforms, Heroku has been in development since June 2007, when it supported only the Ruby programming language, but now supports Java, Node.js, Scala, Clojure, Python, PHP, and Go. For th...
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and codin...
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is the monitoring, security and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, security engineers and business users in the cloud age. The SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real...
RapidAPI
rapidapi.com
RapidAPI is an API Hub that helps developers find and connect directly to the world's top APIs and manage their own APIs from one central location.
Gitpod
gitpod.io
Gitpod is a developer platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured cloud development environments (CDEs) that automatically integrate into any tool, library, or dependency required for creating software. Getting started with Gitpod simply requires adding a .gitpod.yml file to the root of any rep...
CircleCI
circleci.com
CircleCI is the worlds largest shared continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, and the central hub where code moves from idea to delivery. As one of the most-used DevOps tools that processes more than 1 million builds a day, CircleCI has unique access to data on how engineeri...
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
Host, run, and code Python in the cloud! Get started for free. Our basic plan gives you access to machines with a full Python environment already installed. You can develop and host your website or any other code directly from your browser without having to install software or manage your own serve...
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is a collaborative programming environment that lives in your browser and deploys code as you type. Use Glitch to build anything from a static webpage to full-stack Node apps.
Plesk
plesk.com
Our core mission at Plesk is to simplify the lives of web pros, so they can focus on their core business - not infrastructure management. Key Plesk platform features are automation and management of domains, mail accounts, web apps, programming languages and databases. Providing a ready-to-code envi...
Apigee
google.com
Build, manage, and secure APIs—for any use case, environment, or scale. Google Cloud's native API management to operate your APIs with enhanced scale, security, and automation. Build APIs to unlock and standardize data from any app, system, or service (Quickstart) Secure every API transaction with b...
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Let Stoplight be your platform for building high-quality APIs for any scale - with best-in-class editing, documentation, and governance featuring built-in mocking, linting, style guides, component libraries, and more. Coding APIs before designing them wastes time and money and creates unnecessary ri...
Jenkins
jenkins.io
The leading open source automation server, Jenkins provides hundreds of plugins to support building, deploying and automating any project.
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster.io is a no-code platform designed to help businesses create production-level applications with code generation: backend, web, and native mobile apps. With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over ...
Bitrise
bitrise.io
Bitrise serves mobile application developers navigating the ever-changing landscape of app development, testing, and app store release. Transcending the boundaries of traditional CI/CD platforms, Bitrise accelerates release cycles without compromising app quality. Bitrise boosts developer experience...
Aspose
aspose.app
Aspose.Total is a collection of Aspose API-s that empowers developers to manipulate different file formats within different platforms and programming languages.
Render
render.com
Render is a unified cloud to build and run all your apps and websites with free SSL, global CDN, private networks and auto deploys from Git.
Zoho Catalyst
catalyst.zoho.com
Catalyst by Zoho is the simplest pro-code, cloud development platform. Catalyst offers a wide range of serverless, AI/ML, DevOps, and backend services. With Catalyst, you get everything you need to develop your application on a single, unified platform. Catalyst provides powerful AI and ML capabilit...
IBM Cloud
ibm.com
IBM cloud computing is a set of cloud computing services for business offered by the information technology company IBM. Start building immediately using 190+ unique services.