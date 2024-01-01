Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Choreo on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintaining a platform. Some features offered in Choreo include: - Application Architecture: Domain-driven development, microservices architecture, version management API Management: API governance, gateway, developer portal, lifecycle management, API marketplace, API security, API analytics - Platform Engineering: CI/CD, GitOps, release management, configs, secrets, cost optimization - Infrastructure Management: Containers & K8s, serverless, environments, firewall, load balancing, geo routing, DNS, multi-cloud - Security: Zero trust, encryption, secret management, TLS, authentication and authorization - Insights and Observability: Logs, traces, metrics, alerts, analytics, DORA metrics, business insights

Website: choreo.dev

