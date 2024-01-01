Choreo

Choreo

Choreo is an internal developer platform as a service designed to accelerate the creation of digital experiences. With Choreo, you can effortlessly build, deploy, monitor, and manage your cloud native applications. Choreo allows developers to focus on their code rather than on building or maintaining a platform. Some features offered in Choreo include: - Application Architecture: Domain-driven development, microservices architecture, version management API Management: API governance, gateway, developer portal, lifecycle management, API marketplace, API security, API analytics - Platform Engineering: CI/CD, GitOps, release management, configs, secrets, cost optimization - Infrastructure Management: Containers & K8s, serverless, environments, firewall, load balancing, geo routing, DNS, multi-cloud - Security: Zero trust, encryption, secret management, TLS, authentication and authorization - Insights and Observability: Logs, traces, metrics, alerts, analytics, DORA metrics, business insights
Categories:
Software Development
Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Software
API Management Tools

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Choreo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

