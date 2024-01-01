Chord

Chord

Chord is an artificial intelligence tool designed to automate web research by creating personalized articles. Users specify a topic of interest, the tool then uses its AI capabilities to perform real-time research across the web. The range of research topics can vary, from practical questions, guides to specific objects, to locations of interest, demonstrating Chord's broad applicability. The conducted research is processed using AI, generating an initial version of the article, before potential human editing for quality assurance. Noteworthy, the tool places a strong emphasis on transparency and user privacy. Articles generated can be tied to a user's account or remain anonymous with a privacy toggle available in the user's profile. By default, articles are made public, contributing to a growing library of articles generated by their user community. It's also important to highlight Chord's independent operating model that precludes taking advertiser or affiliate money, thereby aiming to ensure objectivity in their automated research results.

