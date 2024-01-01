Top Checkboard Alternatives
ID.me
id.me
ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has over 98 million users, as well as partnerships with 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 name-brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and comm...
Plaid
plaid.com
Plaid is a platform with a suite of products that enables developers to build financial applications which can interact with bank accounts, execute payments, and manage risk. It allows a user to easily authenticate and link their bank account to any application and utilize bank-like functionality ou...
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulato...
Cashfree
cashfree.com
Powerful and scalable payment platform designed for your business needs - collect payments, send payouts, manage international payments, and do more. Cashfree Payments is built for all types of businesses ranging from startups to enterprises to accept payments on the website, mobile app, or other ch...
Ondato
ondato.com
Ondato is a tech company that streamlines KYC and AML-related processes using cutting-edge AI solutions tools that cover the full spectrum of compliance challenges, from new client onboarding to a comprehensive database for ongoing client monitoring.
Onfido
onfido.com
Onfido, an Entrust company, helps businesses to build automated identity verification around their unique needs with an end-to-end, AI-powered identity verification solution. We help 1,200+ businesses power open, secure, and inclusive relationships with their customers. Our Real Identity Platform he...
ComplyCube
complycube.com
ComplyCube is an all-in-one platform for automating and simplifying Identity Verification (IDV), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. The AI-powered platform helps businesses automate digital customer onboarding and eKYC processes by verifying their identity using fa...
Veriff
veriff.com
Veriff offers highly automated identity verification software powered by AI. Their platform is designed to fight fraud, ensure compliance, and safeguard customers. With Veriff, businesses can build trusted digital communities, improve user experience, and drive growth.The combination of AI technolo...
Intellicheck
intellicheck.com
Intellicheck, Inc., delivers an on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs. Its highly accurate, fast and secure solutions are available through IDN-Direct, an API-based solution that integrates into customer systems and processes, and through IDN-Port...
Persona
withpersona.com
Persona’s trusted identity infrastructure helps businesses automate any identity-related use case — from securely collecting and verifying user information to making decisions and running manual reviews. Manage fully compliant KYC/AML programs, fight fraud, and automate operations all in one place. ...
Trulioo
trulioo.com
Trulioo is the world’s identity platform, trusted by leading companies for their verification needs. Offering business and person verification across the globe, Trulioo covers 195 countries and can verify more than 13,000 ID documents and 700 million business entities while checking against more tha...
NorthRow
northrow.com
NorthRow is an award-winning, highly secure KYC (know your customer), ID&V (identity and verification) cloud software that helps compliance teams with digital transformation from streamlining their processes to enhanced visibility at scale. With an extensive breadth of experience and leading softwar...
Prembly
prembly.com
Security and Compliance Infrastructure for Emerging Markets. Trusted by hundreds of digital businesses across emerging markets for Identity Verification, Fraud Detection/Prevention & Background Checks; to safely acquire, onboard customers and perform seamless transactions across borders with trust ...
Sumsub
sumsub.com
Sumsub is the one verification platform to secure the whole user journey. With Sumsub’s customizable KYC/AML, KYB, Transaction Monitoring and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs and pr...
Everlance
everlance.com
Everlance is a type of mileage and expense software that helps companies reduce reimbursement costs, save time and deliver an attractive job benefit to mobile workers. With over 3 million users, Everlance is known for being easy to use, easy to administer and easy to do business with. The end-to-end...
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input...
Vouched
vouched.id
Vouched is award-winning artificial intelligence and computer vision that powers end-to-end visual identity verification, KYC, KYP, and fraud detection online in real-time. An expert on more than 600+ government-issued identity documents in 70+ countries, Vouched helps banks, human resources, and he...
PlanetVerify
planetverify.com
PlanetVerify streamlines/automates the repetitive process of collecting new customer, employee or job applicant personal data. It intelligently allows the user to provide all their own data through their own device, saving time and money. When organisations are frequently hiring, they have the probl...
Veremark
veremark.com
Veremark is an automated employment verification platform that adds simplicity, confidence and speed to companies' hiring processes.
Yardstik
yardstik.com
With Yardstik, you run fewer background checks and get measurably better results. Our groundbreaking sequential screening technology cuts unnecessary steps and accelerates candidate evaluations—saving you time and money. And that’s just the beginning. We’ll keep challenging long-held background scre...
Trust Swiftly
trustswiftly.com
Trust Swiftly allows businesses to easily add multiple methods to verify their customers. No coding required to get started and advanced workflows can be built with integrations to existing fraud tools. We help businesses adaptively fight fraud by applying the right friction when needed. From SMS ve...
Ocrolus
ocrolus.com
Ocrolus is a document AI platform that enables faster and more accurate financial decision making. The company analyzes documents with over 99% accuracy, regardless of format or quality, supporting hundreds of document types including bank statements, pay stubs, and tax forms. Ocrolus provides a tru...
RemoteDesk
remotedesk.com
RemoteDesk, is a trusted partner to revolutionize the way organizations safeguard their sensitive information and ensure compliance in today's dynamic work environment. It specializes in providing advanced solutions that leverage the power of Computer Vision AI to address the evolving challenges of ...
Evrotrust
evrotrust.com
Evrotrust is an electronic identity and trust service provider with a mission to help businesses transform their services and develop sustainable digital channels. Established with a vision to redefine how identity is verified online, we strive to provide secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutio...
Pipl
pipl.com
Pipl is the identity trust company. We use multivariate linking to establish deep connections among more than 28 billion unique identifiers—email, mobile phone, social media and other data that spans the globe. Our solutions allow organizations to provide frictionless customer experiences and establ...
iDenfy
idenfy.com
iDenfy is a global all-in-one identity verification, fraud prevention, and compliance platform best known for its end-to-end ID verification service. By combining artificial intelligence, biometric technology, and an in-house team of KYC experts, iDenfy helps prevent fraud and stay compliant while e...
Token of Trust
tokenoftrust.com
Token of Trust® Consumer Reputation Reports are the easiest way for consumers to prove their identity to businesses and others. Businesses can use Token of Trust’s Identity Platform to screen consumers during account onboarding, at checkout, or at any moment by request. Does your business need to ve...
Cognito
cognitohq.com
Cognito identity verification provides instant KYC and AML compliance, watchlist screening, and more, globally, with just a few lines of code.
GOVX
govx.com
Thousands of leading brands use GOVX ID to instantly and securely verify customer eligibility for exclusive discounts on their retail or ticketing websites while protecting themselves from fraudulent use by ineligible customers. Verification is fast, comprehensive, and required just once. With GOVX ...
Lightico
lightico.com
AI-Powered Document Collection, eSignatures, ID Verification and Forms for Secure and Compliant Customer Processes.