CHATTERgo is a transformative AI-first conversational solution aimed at enhancing the shopping experience on your store. Unlike traditional chatbots that require complicated flow setup, CHATTERgo's AI-first approach makes use of GPT-4 reasoning and tool utilisation capabilities, together with advanced vector-based search technologies, making it immediately useful for tasks such as product recommendations, answering store policies, checking order statuses, etc. * AI Consultant - Seamlessly handles customer queries, suggests relevant products * Contextual Search - Retrieves precise results beyond just keywords * Enhance Experience - Leveraging user-contributed knowledge for enriched dialogue

