Chatgen.ai

Chatgen is a hybrid bot chat platform with custom bots. With Chatgen, you can automatically convert anonymous site visitors to qualifying leads and also book more meets 24/7" ChatGen has built a Machine Learning (ML)- backed engine that enables businesses to have chatbots that can converse with users. These chatbots aid businesses across functions: Marketing: From basic chatbots, conversational landing pages to generate leads and conversational Ads to optimize CTR to embedded bots that optimize Click to Action. Chatgen primarily is used to maximize your lead capture not only on the Website but also at places where your visitors visit your brand Support: Chatbots that use AI to build automated responses to common customer queries, freeing up the support staff to deal with more pressing customer support challenges. #customersupportautomation Product discovery: Chatbots that make product discovery easy for online shoppers — increasing sales and building loyalty for eCommerce companies.
Categories:
Business
Live Chat Software

