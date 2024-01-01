Serverless GPU infrastructure for AI. Run machine learning models in the cloud scalably and performantly. Only pay for what you use. Cerebrium is a platform to deploy machine learning models to serverless GPUs with sub-5 second cold-start times. Customers typically experience 40% in cost savings when compared to using traditional cloud providers and can scale models to more than 10K requests per minute with minimal engineering overhead. Simply write your code in Python and Cerebrium takes care of all infrastructure and scaling. Cerebrium is being used by companies and engineers from Twilio, Rudderstack, Matterport and many more.

Website: cerebrium.ai

