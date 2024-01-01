Categories

Top Books & Reference Apps - Denmark

Google Translate

translate.google.com

Wattpad

wattpad.com

YouVersion Bible

bible.com

Scribd

scribd.com

Readwise

readwise.io

Yeolpumta

yeolpumta.com

Quran.com

quran.com

FamilySearch

familysearch.org

MANGA Plus

mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp

Google Play Books

google.com

Microsoft Translator

bing.com

BookBeat

bookbeat.fi

Internet Archive

archive.org

Storytel

storytel.com

Webnovel

webnovel.com

Shortform

shortform.com

Headway

apps.get-headway.com

ProQuest RefWorks

refworks.proquest.com

Pearson+

pearson.com

Libby

libbyapp.com

Blue Letter Bible

blueletterbible.org

Kindle CloudReader

read.amazon.com

Tarteel

tarteel.ai

Life Bible

lifebible.com

Google Books

google.com

Wikipedia

wikipedia.org

Project Gutenberg

gutenberg.org

comiXology

comixology.com

Bible Gateway

biblegateway.com

R Discovery

discovery.researcher.life

네이버 파파고

papago.naver.com

Inkitt

inkitt.com

Glosbe

glosbe.com

VitalSource

vitalsource.com

Anna’s Archive

annas-archive.org

Skoob

skoob.com.br

Chirp Books

chirpbooks.com

Consensus

consensus.app

Trustpilot

trustpilot.com

Reverso

reverso.net

MyHeritage

myheritage.com

Merriam-Webster Dictionary

merriam-webster.com

Linguee

linguee.com

Forvo

forvo.com

Dictionary.com

dictionary.com

Altmetric Explorer

altmetric.com

RedShelf

redshelf.com

MIT Open Library

openlearning.mit.edu

PDF Drive

pdfdrive.com

Logos Classic

classic.app.logos.com

Yandex Translate

translate.yandex.com

WordReference

wordreference.com

Thesaurus.com

thesaurus.com

Sefaria

sefaria.org

MangaToon

mangatoon.mobi

Lingva Translate

lingva.ml

FanFiction

fanfiction.net

dict.cc

dict.cc

Collins Dictionary

collinsdictionary.com

