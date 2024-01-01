Castle
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: castle.io
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Castle on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Stop fake accounts. Protect real ones. Castle's lightweight API lets you block large-scale bot attacks, fake signups, and account takeovers — all without the hassle of CAPTCHAs.
Website: castle.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Castle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.