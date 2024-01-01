Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Castle on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Stop fake accounts. Protect real ones. Castle's lightweight API lets you block large-scale bot attacks, fake signups, and account takeovers — all without the hassle of CAPTCHAs.

Website: castle.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Castle. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.