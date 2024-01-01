Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Cash Flow Portal on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Investment management platform for real estate. Alternative investing platform that accelerates capital raising. We’ve already helped many general partners and fund managers raise over $5 billion. We make it easy for GPs to raise money, streamline operations, and reach investors to win more deals than ever before.

Website: cashflowportal.com

