Cardata is a fully-managed vehicle reimbursement platform. Our service and software tools help companies save over 30% by escaping outdated car programs and moving to optimized tax-free alternatives. Founded in 1999, we provide a suite of reimbursement software, compliance programs, and business intelligence tools for companies whose employees use their personal vehicles for work. Programs include Fixed & Variable Rate Reimbursement (FAVR), Tax-Free Car Allowance (TFCA), and Cents per Mile (CPM). Supported by the Cardata Mobile App, Cardata Cloud Portal, insurance verification, and direct pay. How does it work? 1) Design: Work with a Cardata expert to design a custom and IRS compliant vehicle program that best suits your needs. 2) Capture: Drivers leverage the Cardata Mobile app to effortlessly track their business trips, while managers utilize the Cardata Cloud for robust reporting. 3) Pay: Your drivers are paid tax-free reimbursements, directly to their bank accounts. Cardata works with Fortune 500 companies and growing organizations with employees that may use their personal vehicle for consistent work-related driving.

Website: cardata.co

