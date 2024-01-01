Top Candydate Alternatives
Zoho Recruit
zoho.com
Faster hires, Better hiring. Zoho Recruit is a cloud based applicant tracking system that’s built to provide diverse, end-to-end hiring solutions for staffing agencies, corporate HRs and temporary workforce. With our intuitive recruiting software, make hiring effortless.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive effi...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 ...
Breezy HR
breezy.hr
A modern, effortless end-to-end recruiting product you and your team will . Breezy streamlines your entire hiring process; giving you more time to connect with candidates by automating manual tasks like job posts, advertising on job boards, interview scheduling & follow-ups. Your hiring process will...
Manatal
manatal.com
Manatal is the next generation of recruitment software. Easy to implement and built with the latest technologies, the platform was designed to streamline and simplify recruitment processes from sourcing to onboarding and beyond. Hire better and faster by funneling your recruitment channels into one ...
Greenhouse
greenhouse.com
Greenhouse Software (commonly known as Greenhouse) is an American technology company headquartered in New York City that provides a recruiting software as a service. It was founded in 2012 by Daniel Chait and Jon Stross. The company raised $2.7 million in a seed round in 2013, $7.5 million in its S...
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customi...
Teamtailor
teamtailor.com
Whether you're hiring one person a year or several thousand, Teamtailor is your all-in-one recruitment software that companies and candidates love. Our easy-to-use, candidate-focused software gives you all the tools you need to recruit better, including automated triggers, analytics, generative AI, ...
Recruitee
recruitee.com
Recruitee is a business producing or selling computer "software as a service "(Saas.) The software functions as an applicant tracking system for handling applications for jobs. It includes a careers site edititing system for employer branding, a plugin for sourcing (personnel) (otherwise called recr...
Recruit CRM
recruitcrm.io
Recruit CRM is an Applicant Tracking System. Recruit CRM is used in over 60 countries and has powerful features like resume parser, mobile app, API integration, an email client, and hundreds of free jobs boards.
Bayt
bayt.com
Our AI-powered CV Search tool allows you to access the largest database of CVs in the Middle East with over 41,700,000 CVs. You'll also be able to use 33 filters including criteria specific to the Middle East, visa status, nationality, and country of educational degree. Additionally, you'll be able ...
Workable
workable.com
Both now and especially in the coming years, every company will seek to harness the power of AI to enhance performance and productivity across all functions and departments. This rapid shift in behavior, driven by the mainstream adoption of AI, will fundamentally change the landscape of recruiting a...
CareerBuilder
careerbuilder.com
An intuitive applicant tracking system to help you streamline your recruitment process and attract quality candidates.
JobDiva
jobdiva.com
JobDiva is the top recruiting and staffing ATS, CRM, and VMS focused on your success! JobDiva offers recruiters unlimited free training of its staffing & recruiting solution, including resume aggregation and applicant tracking. Request your free demo with JobDiva today!
Crelate
crelate.com
Crelate is a modern, fast, full-featured applicant tracking, recruiting CRM, and talent relationship management solution built specifically for retained search agencies, executive search firms & professional corporate recruiters. Crelate offers all of the features busy recruiters want such as Outloo...
Vincere
vincere.io
Vincere is the Recruitment Operating System: the modern OS purpose-built for recruitment & staffing agencies worldwide. Launch with our powerful core suite of modules. Then expand your tech capabilities with pre-integrated Access Group products from Website Design (powered by Volcanic) to Screening ...
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
JazzHR
jazzhr.com
JazzHR recruiting software allows busy business leaders to centralize and modernize their hiring approach. Replace time-consuming, manual spreadsheets and full inboxes with flexible, affordable, people-first hiring technology. Compete in real time for top talent and make great hires so you can focus...
Ashby
ashbyhq.com
Ashby empowers talent teams to run world-class recruiting processes with actionable analytics, built-in best practices, and an all-in-one solution that eliminates add-ons. The impact is real-time reliable data, a consistently great candidate and recruiter experience, and a single source of truth. Co...
Comeet
comeet.co
Comeet is an applicant tracking system and hiring platform for small- and medium-sized companies that are primed for high growth. The award-winning, cloud-based, platform is extremely collaborative and offers hiring teams a simple easy-to-use design, dynamic configurability, automated workflows, and...
SmartRecruiters
smartrecruiters.com
Move beyond applicant tracking systems (ATS) with an enterprise-grade recruiting platform designed for the modern workforce. SmartRecruiters' Talent Acquisition Suite provides everything needed to attract, select, and hire great talent.
ClearCompany
clearcompany.com
Helping nearly 3,000 organizations recruit, ramp, recognize, and retain employees. Since 2004, ClearCompany’s end-to-end Talent Management platform has enabled thousands of companies to maximize talent by empowering people at every stage of the employee journey. ClearCompany integrates data-driven b...
Snaphunt
snaphunt.com
Snaphunt is a global hiring platform that helps fast-growing companies find, engage & hire the world's best talent. Our algorithm instantly matches employers to talent based on their specific requirements across countries, regions & time zones as well as cutting-edge tools & solutions to identify th...
Fountain
fountain.com
Fountain brings hiring into one place so you can hire better people faster, whether you are a large enterprise, franchise, or a small business. Track, manage, and onboard across every location. Whether you have one or 1000 locations, we keep it simple. Fountain is available on the web and mobile dev...
Cutshort
cutshort.io
Cutshort is the career growth platform for modern professionals. It brings a network of over 3M premium professionals and advanced AI to help 20K recruiters hire or refer the right talent, find career opportunities, and share learnings without the usual hassles.
RecruitBPM
recruitbpm.com
RecruitBPM is artificial intelligence (AI) enabled all-in-one recruitment software for staffing firms & recruiting professionals. Its most cost effective cloud-based talent acquisition and customer relationship management (CRM) platform that helps staffing firms and corporate recruiters optimize the...
TurboHire
turbohire.co
TurboHire is a comprehensive recruitment automation platform built to tackle various recruitment challenges. The tool integrates automation and intelligence in every step of the hiring process. Tailored for high volume hiring, it optimizes the process of scaling teams in a short timeframe. Besides,...
Alongside
alongside.com
Alongside is an online hiring platform on a mission to help create meaningful connections between employers and job seekers, so they can do their best work together. With Alongside, employers can easily create and promote their job ad, collaborate with their hiring teams, screen incoming application...
ApplicantPro
applicantpro.com
We Help Companies Hire Better! In this competitive & chaotic employment environment, attracting & hiring the best people can be a challenge! ApplicantPro provides customizable solutions to meet your unique hiring needs!