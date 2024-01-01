Bushel Farm (formerly FarmLogs) gives farmers both a ground-level and big-picture view of their farm’s operational and financial performance. Unlike multiple spreadsheets or messy notebooks, Bushel Farm organizes and centralizes an array of farm records - field maps, rainfall and satellite imagery, scouting notes, equipment, activities and inputs, grain sales and inventories, land agreements, work orders, and more. Powerful automation within the tool transforms farm records into valuable insights that farmers can use to plan and make decisions on their own or share with their grain buyers, agronomists, bankers, insurance providers, and other trusted farm partners. Insights include: cost of production; marketing position; profitability of grain sales; and profit and loss at the farm, crop, and field level. Integrations with John Deere® Operations Center and Climate FieldView® reduce the burden of manual entry for farmers, allowing seamless imports of field activities and input data. Farmers also have the ability to share field boundary shapefiles and field activity records from Bushel Farm, electronically rather than manually, for sustainability programs. Bushel’s data permission controls are built into the platform to ensure data privacy and sharing only when properly authorized by Bushel Farm users.

Website: bushelfarm.com

