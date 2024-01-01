BuildBee

BuildBee

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: buildbee.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BuildBee on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

A cloud-based slice and control software with an integrated block coding environment, basic modelling features like cookie cutter generator and lithophane generator, and a streamlined workflow. It has nifty features like an automated repair tool for broken files, a splitting tool to breakdown large models into printable pieces (with auto generated connectors), a detailed g-code viewer, live video camera feedback and job queueing. It uses machine learning to give guidance on the 'printability' of each model. The workflow is very simple and easy to learn but it still has the option for detailed settings control. It gives very good, consistent print results and works with most FFF printers and some SLA. It is perfect for home, education or enterprise use with fleet and group management tools and the option for completely remote or desktop connection. Set up you printer once, then run and monitor it remotely from the Android app or in any browser.
Categories:
Photography & Graphics
3D Printing Software

Website: buildbee.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BuildBee. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Tinkercad

Tinkercad

tinkercad.com

Onshape

Onshape

onshape.com

OctoPrint

OctoPrint

octoprint.org

Jiga

Jiga

jiga.io

SelfCAD

SelfCAD

selfcad.com

Fictiv

Fictiv

fictiv.com

Shapeways

Shapeways

shapeways.com

Altair One

Altair One

altairone.com

You Might Also Like

CookieFirst

CookieFirst

cookiefirst.com

Sloyd

Sloyd

sloyd.ai

Nifty

Nifty

nifty.pm

NiftyTrader

NiftyTrader

niftytrader.in

Cookie Script

Cookie Script

cookie-script.com

Android Shadow Generator

Android Shadow Generator

inloop.github.io

SVG Viewer

SVG Viewer

svgviewer.dev

Yodot Online RAR Repair Tool

Yodot Online RAR Repair Tool

yodot.com

Ticket Generator

Ticket Generator

ticket-generator.com

Staples

Staples

staples.com

AtoB

AtoB

atob.com

Sixt

Sixt

sixt.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy