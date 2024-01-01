BugBug is a low-code test automation solution for QA, testers, developers, and product managers. It offers complete automatization of end-to-end testing for websites and web applications. The tool enables users to automate regression tests and reduce costs usually associated with IT infrastructure. Its intuitive recording interface and easy UI allows users to create an automated test in less than 5 minutes. The Freemium Plan offers unlimited local test runs and unlimited number of users. BugBug delivers advanced features for you to use when you need them - run custom JavaScript, create custom variables, use automatic selectors, smart waiting, and intelligent click & scroll and much more. Speed up the entire testing process with BugBug!

Website: bugbug.io

