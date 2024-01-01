Broadcast is an artificial intelligence-powered tool designed to assist with meeting management. It aims to streamline the process by capturing meeting notes, tracking decisions, and automating follow-up tasks. The tool aids in reducing administrative tasks, enabling managers to focus on leading their teams more effectively. Users have commended the tool for its accurate meeting summaries and the ability to quickly refer back to previous meetings. Broadcast is designed for product teams and integrates seamlessly with existing workflows. It aims to bridge the gap between meetings and product development tools. Furthermore, the tool offers best practice guidance, tailored to your team's needs and based on the type of meeting, such as Sprint Planning, 1:1s, or Retros. To save time, Broadcast sends automated weekly recaps of meetings. The tool summarizes meeting notes using AI, which can be shared with the team. Additionally, it can sync action-items with your tools in a single click. Broadcast also prioritizes transparency, with explainability built into the summaries, providing insights into how conclusions were derived. It centralizes all your meetings, allowing for easy access and review. Transcripts of meetings can be accessed, along with a history of decisions made.To ensure data security, Broadcast is committed to deleting raw recordings after 90 days while preserving the summaries. It plans to obtain the Service Organization Control Type 2 certification in 2024, which validates its commitment to securing user data.

Website: withbroadcast.com

