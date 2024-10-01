Top Bridgit Alternatives
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Buildertrend
buildertrend.com
Buildertrend is the leading residential construction project management software trusted by home builders, remodelers and specialty contractors. Since 2006, we’ve empowered contractors to take control of projects and bring efficiency, organization and seamless communication to their businesses. Buil...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
JobNimbus
jobnimbus.com
JobNimbus is the #1 all-in-one roofing app that’s making contractors heroes since 2013. Thousands of contractors rely on JobNimbus every day to run every aspect of their business: marketing, sales, production, billing, and communication.
Procore
procore.com
Procore construction software manages your construction projects, resources and financials from planning to closeout. The platform connects every project contributor to solutions built specifically for the industry for the owner, the general contractor and the specialty contractor. The ability to co...
Houzz Pro
houzz.com
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design. Houzz has a community of millions of hiring homeowners and home remodeling & design professionals. Houzz Pro is an all-in-one solution that empowers home remodeling and design professionals to stand out, win more clients and manage their ...
Contractor Foreman
contractorforeman.com
NOW: Starting @ $49/m for the WHOLE company, Contractor Foreman is the most affordable all-in-one solution for managing construction projects. Free Trial + 100 day Guarantee Quickly and easily create Estimates, Schedules, Daily Logs, Time Cards (w/GPS), Online Signatures, Invoices, Submittals, Chang...
Fieldwire
fieldwire.com
Fieldwire is an all-in-one jobsite management software that connects the field to the office — from the foremen to the project manager and everyone in between. This enables efficient real-time information sharing within the entire team, resulting in notable time savings. Each Fieldwire user, whether...
Dashpivot
sitemate.com
The Dashpivot Systems Cloud is the best integrated management system for built world companies - replacing paper forms, spreadsheets, word docs, PDFs, static folders and clunky apps with a single user friendly no code software platform trusted and loved by built world companies all over the world. V...
JobTread
jobtread.com
The smartest way to manage your construction jobs Get organized, complete your projects on time, and increase your profits. JobTread is end-to-end construction management software that helps you manage all of your business processes, from sales and estimating through to project completion.
Raken
rakenapp.com
What is Raken? Raken’s field management software helps you collect accurate project data in real time. From digital documentation and production tracking to safety tools, you’ll have the insights you need to improve your projects—and reduce costs. No more messy paperwork. The mobile field apps for i...
ProjectManager
projectmanager.com
ProjectManager is an award-winning project management software company that is transforming how businesses get work done. Our work management SaaS solutions enable world-class collaboration for thousands of customers globally, with tools for project planning, workflow management, resource management...
ChartHop
charthop.com
ChartHop is on a mission to create healthy transparency within organizations, so that employees and organizations thrive. A dynamic People Operations Platform, ChartHop connects and visualizes people data to empower organizations through insights, alignment, and action. Bringing a fresh approach to ...
Albiware
albiware.com
A Single System to Operate Your Whole Business Feel the freedom when you’re using Albi. Experience a boost in efficiency, complete more jobs, get p
LetsBuild
letsbuild.com
LetsBuild construction project management software delivers real-time visibility and access to all the critical information you need. Built for construction executives, onsite managers and foremen, it enables you to plan your project, manage workflow, assure quality, and share and document everythin...
Scoop Solar
scoop.solar
Scoop is simple, powerful work management and automation software for new energy projects including solar installation, solar O&M, solar project management and wind farm maintenance. Scoop enables your team to be at their peak performance with configurable industry best practice app templates right ...
Fieldly
fieldly.com
Fieldly is the digital project tool specially developed for professionals in construction and installation. We reduce your administration and help you get full control of the projects.
ManagePlaces
manageplaces.com
ManagePlaces is a Project Management platform for construction companies. The web-based platform offers many features to support and enable easy project & task management, document management, finance management, team collaboration and performance tracking. Tailored to the needs of the construction ...
BrickControl
brickcontrol.com
Cloud Computing software for managing construction projects. Suitable from a small reform to large building projects and civil works.
TeamOhana
teamohana.com
TeamOhana is a strategic headcount management platform that helps growing companies track headcount spend, collaborate on hiring plans, and forecast burn in real time. Most growing companies today plan and manage headcount in disconnected spreadsheets. The process relies on hours of meetings, emails...
Outbuild
outbuild.com
SaaS for scheduling and planning construction projects more effectively. The only platform that allows you to create and connect your Master Schedule, Lookahead, and Weekly Plans in one, to improve planning workflow on-site and deliver projects on time and on budget.
Fonn
fonn.com
User-friendly project management software for construction teams. Get the job done. Increase efficiency and reduce errors with Fonn Construction. Fonn Construction is a field tool with a high ease-of-use, at a much lower cost than other project management and field tools. We help address issues bef...
BuildPro
hyphensolutions.com
Hyphen Solution’s BuildPro is an online real-time construction scheduling application that provides collaboration and supply chain management. BuildPro enables builders and their suppliers (trades) to communicate delivery of materials and timing of labor.
VisiLean
visilean.com
Improving team collaboration and performance has never been easier. VisiLean, developed on the Last Planner® System, allows you to collaborate with your teams on-site to define realistic plans. With dedicated BIM integration and Mobile App support, it provides you with real-time visualization and li...
Ressio Software
ressiosoftware.com
Ressio is a modern, user-friendly construction management software that helps builders and contractors stay organized and work efficiently. The product makes it easy to track project finances, execute tasks, manage documents, and collaborate with your team, vendors, and clients all in one place. Str...
NextMinute
nextminute.com
NextMinute is a trusted software for tradespeople to run better businesses. Our product delivers easy to use job management, time sheets, estimating & quoting, invoicing and integrates with accounting providers Xero & MYOB. We also work with leading building supplier PlaceMakers NZ and others. We t...
Revizto
revizto.com
Revizto is a real-time issue tracking software for Architecture, Engineering and Construction with a focus on collaboration and BIM project coordination. Revizto uses BIM intelligence and makes it immediately accessible and actionable for the entire project team.
eSUB
esub.com
eSUB is the only field-first project management platform built for commercial subcontractors. eSUB standardizes project management procedures so users in the field and office can easily enter data, site events, labor activities, material costs, time, and workforce information into a fully searchable...
RedTeam
redteam.com
Searching for a construction management software to help you finish quality projects on time & safely? Visit RedTeam for everything your business needs.