BrandBay

BrandBay

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: brandbay.io

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BrandBay on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

BrandBay is the Instant Access Multi-Brand Digital Asset Management platform for Agencies, Marketers, Designers and business owners. From the desktop application to the Chrome extension, BrandBay helps you organize, store, and access all your brands' images, videos, files, links, fonts, colors, notes, and more. BrandBay's simplified user interface, sharing options, and sharable brand kit features make the platform very unique and simple to leverage with your team. Create collections and groups to organize your brand assets the way you would like. Then present them to your clients and team for an everyday style guide. Store and host your images and videos and even embed them on your website with a simple code. Share assets individually, in a collection or share your entire brand with custom permissions. Try BrandBay for free today and begin leveraging the instant access multi-brand management platform to increase your online workflow and organize your brand assets.
Categories:
Business
Brand Asset Management Software

Website: brandbay.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BrandBay. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Brandfolder

Brandfolder

brandfolder.com

Frontify

Frontify

frontify.com

CELUM

CELUM

celum.cloud

Brandy

Brandy

brandyhq.com

Brandkit

Brandkit

brandkitapp.com

SproutLoud

SproutLoud

sproutloud.com

Canto

Canto

canto.com

Pics.io

Pics.io

pics.io

Pickit

Pickit

pickit.com

Showcase Workshop

Showcase Workshop

showcaseworkshop.com

You Might Also Like

Collecta

Collecta

collecta.space

Pearltrees

Pearltrees

pearltrees.com

Pickit

Pickit

pickit.com

Git Aset

Git Aset

gitaset.co

Milanote

Milanote

milanote.com

LinkSpree

LinkSpree

linkspree.io

Wakelet

Wakelet

wakelet.com

VistaCreate

VistaCreate

create.vista.com

Brandy

Brandy

brandyhq.com

Picfair

Picfair

picfair.com

Chanty

Chanty

chanty.com

Elify Shuffle

Elify Shuffle

elifyshuffle.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy