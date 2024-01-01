BrandBay is the Instant Access Multi-Brand Digital Asset Management platform for Agencies, Marketers, Designers and business owners. From the desktop application to the Chrome extension, BrandBay helps you organize, store, and access all your brands' images, videos, files, links, fonts, colors, notes, and more. BrandBay's simplified user interface, sharing options, and sharable brand kit features make the platform very unique and simple to leverage with your team. Create collections and groups to organize your brand assets the way you would like. Then present them to your clients and team for an everyday style guide. Store and host your images and videos and even embed them on your website with a simple code. Share assets individually, in a collection or share your entire brand with custom permissions. Try BrandBay for free today and begin leveraging the instant access multi-brand management platform to increase your online workflow and organize your brand assets.

Website: brandbay.io

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BrandBay. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.