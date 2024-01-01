Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bracket on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Build on Postgres, not Salesforce. Set up fast two-way syncs between CRMs and the world's most popular databases. Run your apps and internal flows on the database you love.

Website: usebracket.com

