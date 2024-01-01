Bracket
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: usebracket.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bracket on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Build on Postgres, not Salesforce. Set up fast two-way syncs between CRMs and the world's most popular databases. Run your apps and internal flows on the database you love.
Website: usebracket.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bracket. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.