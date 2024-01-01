Botly

Botly

Website: getbotly.com

Botly is an AI chatbot designed specifically for use on the OnlyFans platform. It aims to enhance user experience by providing a fun, flirty, and friendly conversational AI solution. The tool offers a 7-day free trial and features a Chrome extension for easy integration with OnlyFans. Botly reads and analyzes previous conversations to gain context and optimize its responses. It offers different chat phases, including Small Talk, Sexting, and Sales Push, allowing users to switch conversation styles seamlessly. The tool simplifies the process of Pay-Per-View sales, making it a three-click experience for users. With Botly, users can personalize their chats and send messages with just one click. The AI remembers past conversations, ensuring consistency and engaging messages. It can recall specific details, such as the name of a fan's pet, making users feel remembered and valued. Botly also provides teamwork functionality, allowing multiple profiles to be onboarded through a single account. This feature enables quick switching between creator accounts without the need for additional logins. To ensure security, Botly offers a dedicated chatter login and provides support for new or existing staff members. The tool assists users in increasing their earnings by improving chat quality and fan interactions. Botly offers both monthly and annual billing options, and users can start with a 7-day free trial. It is integrated with OnlyFans and provides an extension dashboard for easy access. The tool also offers language support and a private Telegram Group for additional support and networking opportunities.

