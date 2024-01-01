Botika is a firm engaged in the development of sophisticated conversational AI technologies. It is predominantly noted for its GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) chatbot. The technology is a remarkable blend of the Botika chatbot system, which uses Rule-based Technology and NLP Intent Classification, and GPT. This combination results in a super chatbot that has the potential to bring significant changes to customer service. The system can comprehend and respond to customer requirements 24/7, providing enhanced personalized and more human-like interaction. Offering an AI assistant that can interact via text and voice using modern communication channels, Botika's application brings advanced conversational AI to various industries including healthcare, shipping and insurance. Further, it also presents an interface for customizable chatbot solutions to cater to enterprise needs. The proprietary technology is based on GPT from OpenAI, a system dedicated to generating intelligent and human-like text, hence transforming the interaction with technology.

Website: botika.online

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Botika. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.