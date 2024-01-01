Botify AI is an AI chatbot app that enables users to create and chat with their favorite characters. The app is available for both iOS and Android devices. It allows users to create their own characters and have conversations with them. Botify AI also features pre-made characters such as Elon Musk, Geisha, Cinderella, Vampire, and Vampiress. The conversations are powered by natural language processing and machine learning algorithms. Users can customize their character's responses and create unique conversations. Additionally, Botify AI has various social media integrations, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Discord, so that users can share their conversations with their friends.

Website: botify.ai

