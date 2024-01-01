Top Boomcaster Alternatives
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, an...
Soundtrap
soundtrap.com
Music making, audio editing, loops, autotune, beat maker, all you need to create music free. It's online and collaborative - sign up for your free account now!
Animaker
animaker.com
Animaker is disrupting the way companies train, teach, motivate, sell, communicate, view and distribute content via DIY professional live and/or animated videos in minutes. Visa, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, McDonald's, Dell Tech are some of the 15 Million users in 220 countries. Quickly, without technic...
Riverside.fm
riverside.fm
Riverside is your online studio for high-quality recordings and lightning-fast editing. It's powered by AI, but built for human conversations so anything from podcasts to video marketing is captured with pixel-perfect 4K video and crystal-clear audio, no matter where you’re planted, how sketchy your...
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speec...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Descript
descript.com
Descript is a new kind of video editor that’s as easy as a doc. Descript’s AI-powered features and intuitive interface fuel YouTube and TikTok channels, top podcasts, and businesses using video for marketing, sales, and internal training and collaboration. Descript aims to make video a staple of eve...
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers ...
Piktochart
piktochart.com
Log in and use Piktochart to create beautiful infographics, posters, reports, presentations, flyers, or social media graphics. No design experience needed
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates wit...
Lalal.ai
lalal.ai
A next-generation vocal remover and music source separation service for fast, easy and precise stem extraction. Remove vocal, instrumental, drums, bass, piano, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, and synthesizer tracks without quality loss.
Zencastr
zencastr.com
Zencastr is built to run right in your browser so you can record anywhere without installing anything. All your guests have to do is to click the invite link.
Happy Scribe
happyscribe.com
Transcription & Subtitles all-in-one platform. State of the art A.I. working side by side with the best language professionals.
Rev
rev.com
Rev is a speech technology company, built to unlock the full power of human speech. Rev offers human-AI solutions to help brands and voice all over the world transform audio and video into meaningful knowledge. Designed for accuracy and scale, Rev produces transcripts, subtitles, and closed captions...
Tactiq
tactiq.io
Lead the conversation, we'll take care of the notes. With Tactiq's real-time transcription of Google Meet, Zoom, MS Teams and Webex you'll never miss a word.
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts with ease. The platform provides users with a suite of tools to record and edit audio and video and create podcasts from remote interview...
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
tl;dv
tldv.io
AI-Powered Meeting Recorder for Zoom and Google Meet - tl;dv. Discover the GPT-powered meeting software to video record, transcribe, highlight and share your online meetings. Try tldv for free!
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
AudioStrip
audiostrip.co.uk
AudioStrip is a free online tool designed to isolate or remove vocals from any given song. Featuring user-friendly interface, the tool is ideal for music enthusiasts, karaoke lovers, DJs, and music producers. By leveraging sophisticated digital signal processing algorithms, AudioStrip can separate ...
Trint
trint.com
Trint is an AI-powered software tool that specializes in transcribing video and audio files into text. It offers a quick and efficient solution for converting various media formats into written content. With support for over 30 languages, Trint ensures accurate transcription results with up to 99% ...
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant designed to make meeting processes more efficient and insightful. This tool provides automatic video recording of meetings, coupled with AI-powered transcription capabilities, to facilitate easy review and understanding of the meeting content later on. Beyond thi...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, Dubverse.ai emerges as a game-changer for video producers, educators, and businesses alike. This innovative platform harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the video production process, particularly focusin...
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom is a free app that instantly records, transcribes, and summarizes your Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams meetings so you can focus on the conversation instead of taking notes. Fathom uses all that information to auto-generate call notes and syncs them to your Salesforce, Hubspot, or Close...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
Sonix
sonix.ai
Sonix is a translate voice-to-text software that offers fast, accurate, and affordable audio translation services. The platform utilizes artificial intelligence technology to quickly convert audio into text and then provides translation services in over 40 languages. Users can upload their audio an...
Typecast
typecast.ai
The AI Voice Generator with Emotional Text to Speech by Typecast is an online tool that allows users to convert text into lifelike speech. With a library of over 400+ hyper-realistic voices, this tool enables users to create content just the way they want it. It offers various features and function...
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow...