Bodyport
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: bodyport.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Bodyport on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Bodyport’s cardiovascular sensing weight scale and predictive algorithms detect early changes in cardiac function to help prevent avoidable hospitalizations.
Website: bodyport.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bodyport. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.