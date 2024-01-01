Bodas.net is a comprehensive wedding planning website that provides tools and resources to help couples organize their wedding, including an event planner, guest list manager, seating chart, and vendor directory. Bodas.net covers various aspects of wedding planning, such as finding wedding venues, booking vendors (photographers, caterers, musicians, etc.), browsing wedding dresses and attire, planning the ceremony and reception, and more. It also has a community feature where couples can join themed discussion groups, share photos and stories, and stay up-to-date on the latest wedding trends and inspiration. Bodas.net offers a free wedding website builder to help couples create a customized site to share details with guests. Bodas.net seems to cater to couples in Spain, with many local vendors and venue listings.

Website: bodas.net

