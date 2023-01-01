Boba: AI co-pilot for generative ideation Research signals and trends - Boba can search the web for articles and news to help you answer your qualitative research questions. Ideate: Envision future scenarios - Scenario building is a process of generating future-oriented stories by researching signals of change in business, culture, and technology. Scenarios are used to socialize learnings in a contextualized narrative, inspire divergent product thinking, conduct resilience/desirability testing, and/or inform strategic planning. Ideate: Brainstorm strategies - Using the Playing to Win strategy framework, I can help you brainstorm "where to play" and "how to win" choices based on a strategic prompt and possible future scenarios. Storyboarding - Boba can help you build storyboards for current or future state scenarios.

Website: boba-ai.com

