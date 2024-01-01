BluBil can use for control of expenses and receipts in personal, family and corporate purposes. It is possible to create an unlimited number of groups, which will manage the cash flow in a family, in the company, between friends, during a joint trip and for any other purposes. It is easy to create a group and add to her staff, who receive an allowance, has travel expenditures, entertainment expenses. Now cash flow is clear. Monitor simply and quickly. Add spending and income quite simply, your employees will not "forget" to fix them because of the difficulty of the interface. Set the individual rights of ordinary employees and department heads. Delegate authority, but retain full confidence in the control of what is happening. Cash flow of Group will be fully in front of your eyes, but only if you have sufficient rights. Keep track of the movement of money between employees.

Website: blubil.com

