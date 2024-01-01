Top Blobr Alternatives
Zapier
zapier.com
Zapier is a global remote company that allows end users to integrate the web applications they use. Although Zapier is based in Sunnyvale, California, it employs a workforce of 250 employees located around the United States and in 23 other countries.
IFTTT
ifttt.com
If This Then That, also known as IFTTT, is a freeware web-based service that creates chains of simple conditional statements, called applets. An applet is triggered by changes that occur within other web services such as Gmail, Facebook, Telegram, Instagram, or Pinterest.For example, an applet may ...
Make
make.com
Make (formerly Integromat) allows you to visually create, build, and automate workflows. Use the playful drag-and-drop interface to connect apps in a few clicks, and build limitless workflows called scenarios. Set your scenarios to run instantly or per schedule, or watch the scenario run in real tim...
Postman Web
postman.com
Postman makes API development easy. Our platform offers the tools to simplify each step of the API building process and streamlines collaboration so you can create better APIs faster.
Datadog
datadoghq.com
Datadog is the monitoring, security and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams, security engineers and business users in the cloud age. The SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real...
RapidAPI
rapidapi.com
RapidAPI is an API Hub that helps developers find and connect directly to the world's top APIs and manage their own APIs from one central location.
ServiceNow
servicenow.com
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud-based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And w...
Apigee
google.com
Build, manage, and secure APIs—for any use case, environment, or scale. Google Cloud's native API management to operate your APIs with enhanced scale, security, and automation. Build APIs to unlock and standardize data from any app, system, or service (Quickstart) Secure every API transaction with b...
Stoplight
stoplight.io
Let Stoplight be your platform for building high-quality APIs for any scale - with best-in-class editing, documentation, and governance featuring built-in mocking, linting, style guides, component libraries, and more. Coding APIs before designing them wastes time and money and creates unnecessary ri...
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster.io is a no-code platform designed to help businesses create production-level applications with code generation: backend, web, and native mobile apps. With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over ...
Aspose
aspose.app
Aspose.Total is a collection of Aspose API-s that empowers developers to manipulate different file formats within different platforms and programming languages.
Mockaroo
mockaroo.com
A free test data generator and API mocking tool - Mockaroo lets you create custom CSV, JSON, SQL, and Excel datasets to test and demo your software.
CodeCanyon
codecanyon.net
Thousands of code, scripts & plugins for every website build. Choose from ecommerce plugins, mobile app templates, PHP, Bootstrap & more for any budget, built by the world’s best developers.
ReadMe
readme.com
ReadMe transforms static API documentation into interactive developer hubs that help users succeed with your APIs. Help developers make their first call faster, quickly troubleshoot issues along the way, and get insights into API usage to focus your team on the highest-impact improvements. With Read...
SwaggerHub
swaggerhub.com
SwaggerHub provides organizations developing APIs, a central collaboration platform to provide a single source of truth to guide API design and documentation, reinforce standardization, and enable better alignment between APIs and the intended business purpose.
Tray.io
tray.io
Tray.io is an AI-powered, multi-experience iPaaS that speeds time-to-integration from months to days, in a single platform. The Tray Universal Automation Cloud eliminates the need for disparate tools and technologies to automate sophisticated internal and external business processes. Underpinned by ...
SnapLogic
snaplogic.com
SnapLogic is a commercial software company that provides Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) tools for connecting Cloud data sources, SaaS applications and on-premises business software applications. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, SnapLogic was founded in 2006. SnapLogic is headed by Ex-CEO a...
Workato
workato.com
Workato is the leading Integration and Automation Platform. Recognized as a leader, Workato enables both business and IT teams to integrate their apps and automate business workflows without compromising security and governance. It enables companies to drive real-time outcomes from business events. ...
Archbee
archbee.com
Archbee is a documentation platform for your team and customers. With Archbee, you can help your users get started with your product because it enables you to quickly build product docs, developer guides, and API references in one place. Archbee is the place to centralize your company's information ...
Rasayel
rasayel.io
Rasayel is a customer communication platform that helps businesses sell to and support their customers over WhatsApp and other social messaging channels. Feature highlights: - Shared team inbox with 2-way messaging - WhatsApp chatbot - WhatsApp broadcasts and bulk messaging - Open APIs and Webhooks ...
Backendless
backendless.com
Backendless is a visual app development platform that offers a full range of low-code and no-code tools for app and web developers of all experience levels. Backendless features include a component-based UI Builder, real-time database, user authentication and management suite, push notification and ...
elastic.io
elastic.io
elastic.io's microservices-based, cloud-native integration platform as-a-service (iPaaS) enables organizations to enhance integration capabilities across SaaS, on-premise, IoT and Mobile systems. With elastic.io iPaaS and its API-first approach, IT departments can foster digital transformation in th...
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowle...
APILayer
apilayer.com
APILayer is an API marketplace. APILayer is the leading provider of off-the-shelf, cloud-based API products built to help developers and businesses around the world operate quickly and effectively. Today, organizations of all sizes struggle to support complex digital transformations and exploding de...
People Data Labs
peopledatalabs.com
At People Data Labs we are building the largest and most accurate source of truth of people data. We provide a dataset of resume, contact, social, and demographic information for over 1.5 Billion unique individuals, delivered to you at the scale you need it. Sign Up for a Free API Key and start enri...
Zuplo
zuplo.com
Zuplo helps you ship great APIs from day one. Startups and big enterprises ship API authentication, rate limiting, and developer documentation with amazing DX, using our serverless API Gateway deployed at the edge. You can start free at zuplo.com and ship an API in minutes.
Pusher
pusher.com
Powering realtime experiences for mobile and web. Bi-directional hosted APIs that are flexible, scalable and easy to use. We create and maintain complex messaging infrastructure so you can build the realtime features your users need, fast.
Blockspring
blockspring.com
Build and enrich lead lists fast with the new Blockspring app for sales and recruiting.
Kong
konghq.com
As your organization’s software architecture evolves, you need a better method of brokering the exchange of information by your services. Increasingly, distributed systems and the rising adoption of microservices create new challenges for managing communications across your architecture. Kong API Ga...
Presto API
prestoapi.com
PrestoAPI is one of the only no code, cloud based, tools to generate REST API’s. It lets developers instantly generate RESTful APIs from any data source, eliminating back-end development of modern mobile, web, and IoT applications.