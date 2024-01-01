Blits

Blits

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: blits.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Blits on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Blits.ai is the AI Ecosystem which combines the AI power of Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, IBM, Rasa, Wit, Amazon, Stanford, and many others in one platform. Build, train and deploy chatbots and voicebots with: - Generative AI models (GenAI) - Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) - Gain control by adding Conversational AI flows to GenAI Choose from a multitude of Large Language Models (LLM's) to train your bots. At scale, for any type of use-case. Focus on building a bot with the perfect tone of voice for your audience, and switch / optimize the underlaying AI Technology later. Always stay ahead of the competition with 'Blits Automate', giving your bots the latest combination of AI tech that fits your use-case automatically. Reuse templates between bots, creating multi language/country/brand interactive communication on your existing channels (WhatsApp, Slack, Twilio, Web, Salesforce, etc.) Connect backends to build smart bots (Automation Anywhere, SAP, ServiceNow, UIPath, SQL databases, APIs, etc).
Categories:
Business
Chatbots Software

Website: blits.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Blits. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

You Might Also Like

SciPhi

SciPhi

sciphi.ai

Gasby

Gasby

gasbyai.com

ThumbCrowd

ThumbCrowd

thumb-crowd.com

Draxlr

Draxlr

draxlr.com

Trieve

Trieve

trieve.ai

TheB.AI

TheB.AI

theb.ai

Mineo

Mineo

mineo.app

OpenAI Playground

OpenAI Playground

beta.openai.com

Hugging Face

Hugging Face

huggingface.co

TypingMind

TypingMind

typingmind.com

Surge AI

Surge AI

surgehq.ai

Text2SQL.AI

Text2SQL.AI

text2sql.ai

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy