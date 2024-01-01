Bizee is a national document filing service company strictly specializing in the formation of business entities. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Bizee has assisted in the formation of over 1 million Corporations and LLCs. In addition to incorporation services, we are also a nationwide provider of Registered Agent services. We specialize in the formation of the following types of entities: * C Corporation * Limited Liability Company (LLC) * S Corporation * Nonprofit Corporation If you’re confused about any of these things, don’t worry, we got you covered: Everything you need to know is on our website.

Website: bizee.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Bizee. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.