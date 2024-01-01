Top Bindy Alternatives
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Wo...
Pepperi
pepperi.com
Pepperi provides consumer goods brands and wholesalers with a comprehensive B2B commerce platform to consistently manage all aspects of their omnichannel sales. Empowering you to sell more, better and faster, our platform uniquely combines B2B e-Commerce, Sales Force Automation, retail execution & r...
Repsly
repsly.com
Repsly’s retail execution platform is the driving force behind the world’s most effective merchandising and field sales teams. From brands to brokers, Repsly empowers RetEx teams with the data and tools they need to make the biggest possible impact in the field every day. For regional team leads and...
Promomash
promomash.com
Promomash is the only all-in-one promotion management platform for growing CPG brands in retail. Plan, execute, analyze, and optimize all your retail trade promotions, field sales & marketing activities, and in-store demos in one place - and outsource your biggest headache, deductions, with a turnke...
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® is the global leader in Commerce Execution SaaS products. Our Commerce Execution Suite provides brands, retailers, brokers, and distributors with the intelligence needed to make better decisions, online and in-store. Wiser’s platform supports a variety of use cases, from market awar...
Bitreport
bitreport.app
Bitreport enables businesses to streamline operational efficiency and deliver a consistent customer experience across all their chain locations.
Action Card
actioncardapp.com
Action Card’s mobile application digitizes your store audits & checklists helping to streamline operations. Save time completing visits and properly uphold brand standards.
Pazo
gopazo.com
Discover Pazo: Revolutionizing Retail Operations Management Unlock the full potential of your retail operations with Pazo, a cutting-edge task and SOP management software trusted by thousands of clients worldwide. Gain unparalleled visibility across your outlets, streamline internal communication, a...
Zenput
zenput.com
Zenput is now part of Crunchtime – the leading operations management software for multi-unit restaurant brands and foodservice operators. Zenput is an operations execution platform used by brands such as Chipotle, Domino's, Sweetgreen to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safe...
Jolt
jolt.com
Jolt is an operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants, retail, hospitality, and other businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Jolt is used by companies like Smoothie King, Jimmy John’s, Buf...
Quant Retail
quantretail.com
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.
Footmarks
footmarks.com
Footmarks helps the worlds largest CPG brands gain unprecedented visibility into their retail execution and compliance rates. From facilities and warehouses all the way to the retail floor, Footmarks provides actionable data to increase execution rates, increase sales, and reduce waste.
VisitBasis
visitbasis.com
VisitBasis mobile app helps merchandisers, retail auditors and field marketing teams to make professional retail execution reports with ease. VisitBasis for Android is free for teams of 10 or less users to conduct retail audit and product surveys, collect market data, create electronic forms, manage...
BeMyEye
bemyeye.com
BeMyEye provides consumer brands with a complete solution to track, analyse and improve their in-store performance, using AI, IR and crowdsourcing technologies to help them achieve perfect store execution Equip your sales force with our ‘Compass’ app to perform fast & accurate store audits using IR,...
Progress Retail
progressretail.com
Built by retailers- for retailers. A true one-stop-shop for retail operations and learning: providing dynamic learning, task management, and company communications. An employee experience platform (EXP) bundled with renowned retail education in areas of sales training, leadership development, person...
ThirdChannel
thirdchannel.com
ThirdChannel provides the only in-store and online retail technology solution driven by passionate brand experts. Equipping skilled, passionate brand reps with powerful cloud-based technology allows them to make intelligent sales optimizations in both e-commerce and in-store environments. ThirdChann...
Skupos
skupos.com
Connecting the convenience retail industry -- Skupos powers smarter, more profitable retail by connecting independent stores, brands, and distributors on one platform.
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
GoSpotCheck by FORM unleashes the power of field teams to drive market execution with the only mobile solution that combines dynamic task management, industry-leading image recognition, photo reporting, field team communications, and advanced reporting – all within one easy-to-use platform. Guide te...