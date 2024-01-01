Bilflo

Bilflo understands the need for integrated solutions rather than end-to-end solutions. Bilflo was designed with open APIs to integrate within your current business ecosystem interfacing your front office (ATS, CRM) with back-office processes (Time Management, Payroll, Accounting), eliminating the need to manually enter data in multiple places. Your best tools and processes work together seamlessly. Bilflo consolidates and tracks sales and recruiting activity consolidates time and rates from various systems and unifies sales and gross profit data. With all of this data in one place, you get an accurate overview of your contractors, sales team members, and organizational health. Bilflo enhances your ATS system - Real-time, Customized Reporting & Analytics - Limited Back Office Management integration partners - Import Bulk Timekeeping - Adding Custom Pay Bill Items Bilflo helps with the following: - Weekly grind of processing payroll (comparing multiple timecards, tracking expenses) - Ensuring payroll accuracy for contingent workforce - Timely and proper client invoicing with detailed timecards - Useful business intelligence with real-time data points, integrated across all system tools. - Scaling back-office resources for higher productivity
Categories:
Business
Billing Software

