BigSpeak is a feature-rich text-to-voice and voice-to-text software accessible online. Primary capabilities of BigSpeak involve converting written text into high-quality, realistic sounding audio in a variety of languages. It uses advanced machine learning algorithms for the generation of synthetic voices and supports translating from several languages to help overcome linguistic barriers. The 'Speech to Text' feature additionally empowers users to transform spoken language into written text, facilitating the creation of transcriptions from audio inputs. Further, BigSpeak offers a 'Voice Cloning' functionality, allowing users to create voices that mimic a specific sound or speech pattern for unique audio outputs. An additional 'Text to Video' feature is implemented which can make AI-generated videos from users' text inputs. BigSpeak ensures high-level data security with all processed data being encrypted and stored securely in the cloud. Enhanced editing options empower users to save time and effort by editing existing results instead of restarting the process. A progress tracker is present to monitor and review work history. BigSpeak's service can be used for a wide range of applications including creating audiobooks, generating voices for different scenarios, and more.

Website: bigspeak.ai

