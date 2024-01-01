BigSpeak AI

BigSpeak AI

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: bigspeak.ai

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BigSpeak AI on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

BigSpeak is a feature-rich text-to-voice and voice-to-text software accessible online. Primary capabilities of BigSpeak involve converting written text into high-quality, realistic sounding audio in a variety of languages. It uses advanced machine learning algorithms for the generation of synthetic voices and supports translating from several languages to help overcome linguistic barriers. The 'Speech to Text' feature additionally empowers users to transform spoken language into written text, facilitating the creation of transcriptions from audio inputs. Further, BigSpeak offers a 'Voice Cloning' functionality, allowing users to create voices that mimic a specific sound or speech pattern for unique audio outputs. An additional 'Text to Video' feature is implemented which can make AI-generated videos from users' text inputs. BigSpeak ensures high-level data security with all processed data being encrypted and stored securely in the cloud. Enhanced editing options empower users to save time and effort by editing existing results instead of restarting the process. A progress tracker is present to monitor and review work history. BigSpeak's service can be used for a wide range of applications including creating audiobooks, generating voices for different scenarios, and more.

Website: bigspeak.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BigSpeak AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Wavel AI

Wavel AI

wavel.ai

Murf AI

Murf AI

murf.ai

FreeTTS

FreeTTS

freetts.com

Voiser

Voiser

voiser.net

VoiceOverMaker

VoiceOverMaker

voiceovermaker.io

Leelo

Leelo

leelo-ai.com

Listnr AI

Listnr AI

listnr.ai

beepbooply

beepbooply

beepbooply.com

Verbatik

Verbatik

verbatik.com

SpeechEasy

SpeechEasy

speecheasyapp.com

BeyondWords

BeyondWords

beyondwords.io

Textalky

Textalky

textalky.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy