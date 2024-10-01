Top BetterUp Alternatives
Dayforce
dayforce.com
Dayforce is the global people platform for the modern workforce. An enterprise HCM solution, Dayforce combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent management, workforce management, and more in a single cloud application to power today’s boundless workforce. Dayforce helps deliver experiences that help org...
Acuity Scheduling
acuityscheduling.com
Acuity Scheduling is a cloud-based appointment scheduling software solution that enables business owners to manage their appointments online. The product caters to the needs of small and midsize businesses as well as individual professionals. Acuity Scheduling lets users automate appointment bookin...
Metaview
metaview.ai
Make every interview an amazing interview. When scaling your teams, it's impossible to keep interviews consistent and high quality. Metaview provides unique data and analytics, and actionable feedback to help interviewers improve. The result is happier candidates, less bias, and a more efficient hi...
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
Lattice
lattice.com
Lattice is the People Management Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and insights to help organizations develop engaged and high-performing employees within a winning culture. By combining continuous performance management, employee engagement surveys, compensation management,...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
Wellfound
wellfound.com
Wellfound (formerly AngelList Talent) AngelList is a U.S. website for startups, angel investors, and job-seekers looking to work at startups. Created in 2010, the platform has a mission to democratize the investment process and to help startups with their challenges in fundraising and talent. It st...
Vagaro
vagaro.com
Find your next salon, spa, or fitness professional. Read & post reviews. Schedule an online appointment 24/7 for haircuts, coloring, nail care, skin care, massage, makeup, personal trainers, yoga, Pilates and more!
Simplero
simplero.com
Simplero helps coaches and knowledge creators build a business and life they love by simplifying their software stack down to one fun & easy-to-use platform so they can develop meaningful relationships with their customers. From creating courses, building websites, and sending emails- to selling pro...
Schoox
schoox.com
Schoox is workplace learning software with a people-first twist. People aren’t cogs, and Schoox was designed for how humans actually learn. We keep learners curious by letting you deliver more kinds of content wherever they are, from the front line to the corporate office. And by making learning eas...
InterviewAI
interviewai.io
Conduct Better Interviews With AI-Powered Questions. Streamline your interview process with InterviewAI. Our AI-powered platform generates tailored interview questions in real-time, making it easy to conduct efficient and effective interviews, so you can find the best candidate for the job.
Leapsome
leapsome.com
CEOs and HR teams at forward-thinking companies (including Spotify, monday.com, and Unity) use Leapsome's platform to close the loop between performance management, employee engagement, and learning. As a people enablement platform, Leapsome combines tools for Goals & OKRs Management, Performance Re...
Wonsulting
wonsulting.com
Your job search on AI with Resume and Networking AI. Be more, earn more, faster than ever with a growing suite of AI powered job search tools.
Loxo
loxo.co
Loxo is the #1 Talent Intelligence Platform and global leader in recruiting software. The legacy ATS as we know it will not exist in 5 years. Loxo was designed to manage the full recruitment life cycle through a single system-of-record software platform — replacing the legacy ATS and bringing infini...
Oorwin
oorwin.com
Oorwin is an AI-powered, all-in-one Customer Relationship Management, Applicant Tracking System, and Human Resources Management platform. Oorwin delivers phenomenal growth for staffing businesses with its integrated approach to sales, recruitment and HR.
Gem
gem.com
Gem is the AI-powered recruiting platform TA teams love. It helps you maximize productivity, hire faster, and save money – all while giving recruiters a solution they find easy to use. Use Gem as your all-in-one recruiting platform or enhance your existing ATS with integrated products for CRM, sourc...
Valence
valence.co
Valence is the only teamwork platform for managers that accelerates the team health, connectivity, and performance required for today’s workplace. Valence gives every manager the tools and insights they need to understand their team’s health in real time, intervene with powerful guided conversations...
Careerflow
careerflow.ai
Careerflow is a job search and management platform that offers a variety of free tools to simplify and accelerate the job search process. These tools are created by industry experts from major tech companies (FAANG+) and include a LinkedIn review tool that can boost profile views by 2.5x, a job trac...
Workhuman
workhuman.com
Workhuman is a multinational company co-headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts and Dublin, providing cloud-based (software as a service), human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Its social recognition solutions are designed for employees to recognize and reward each other as incentiv...
Speexx
speexx.com
Speexx is a Time Magazine Top 20 Edtech company and the leading platform for people development in the digital workplace. The platform is built on the latest technology and a global network of top trainers and coaches to provide corporate language training, business coaching, mentoring, and skills a...
GrowthMentor
growthmentor.com
GrowthMentor is a mentorship platform that connects founders, marketers, growth practitioners, and product professionals with experienced mentors from diverse industries. For a flat monthly rate, users can access unlimited one-on-one sessions, with most mentors offering their expertise at no additio...
Culture Amp
cultureamp.com
As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees at 6,500 companies create a better world of work. Culture Amp’s easy-to-use, all-in-one platform empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop hi...
MicroMentor
micromentor.org
MicroMentor offers organizations and corporations access to a branded customizable online mentoring program. Our cutting edge and thoughtful mentoring technology is coupled with personalized project management, consulting, and support to create a successful mentoring solution.
Torch
torch.io
Torch is the People Development Platform that unlocks the potential of people, teams, and organizations. With Torch, you can deliver inclusive, integrated, and impactful coaching and mentoring programs that drive the success of your people—and your organization. Leading brands use Torch to develop t...
Instahyre
instahyre.com
Search and apply to jobs at 10000+ top companies. Find high paying jobs in IT, software, sales, marketing, operations, finance and more. Hire top talent.
Paperbell
paperbell.com
We’re the new software that runs your coaching business. Payments, contracts, scheduling, & admin – all in one place.
Fetcher
fetcher.ai
Fetcher is an Artificial Intelligence recruiting tool designed to source passive candidates, allowing recruiters to focus more on the candidate experience rather than the sourcing process. This software aids in recruiting underrepresented talent and offers a personalized diversity search criteria f...
Eightfold AI
eightfold.ai
Eightfold AI’s market-leading Talent Intelligence Platform helps organizations retain top performers, upskill and reskill their workforce, recruit talent efficiently, and reach diversity goals. Eightfold’s patented deep learning artificial intelligence platform is available in more than 155 countrie...
Simply.Coach
simply.coach
Simply.Coach is a digital coaching platform designed for service professionals such as coaches, consultants, therapists, and trainers. With Simply.Coach, you can: 1. Digitize your operations Save up to 30% of time spent on administrative work! 2. Elevate the client experience: With efficient collabo...
TurboHire
turbohire.co
TurboHire is a comprehensive recruitment automation platform built to tackle various recruitment challenges. The tool integrates automation and intelligence in every step of the hiring process. Tailored for high volume hiring, it optimizes the process of scaling teams in a short timeframe. Besides,...