BetterPlace

BetterPlace

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: betterplace.co.in

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for BetterPlace on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

India’s largest tech platform for blue-collar workforce management. Betterplace uniquely addresses the requirements of both enterprises and the workforce in a fragmented and underserved ecosystem. It enables employers to manage the entire life cycle of their workforce by providing them services such as hiring, assessment of job seekers, digital on-boarding, KYC, training, attendance management, payroll, compliance and more, while helping blue-collar employees get trained and up-skilled, with access to financial and healthcare services.

Website: betterplace.co.in

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to BetterPlace. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

allGeo

allGeo

allgeo.com

WorkStep

WorkStep

workstep.com

SalaryBook

SalaryBook

salarybook.co.in

GoodSpace

GoodSpace

goodspace.ai

TradesFactor

TradesFactor

tradesfactor.com

HRpuls

HRpuls

hrpuls.de

Alongside

Alongside

alongside.com

Robert Half

Robert Half

roberthalf.com

Zoho People

Zoho People

zoho.com

SkillGigs

SkillGigs

skillgigs.com

Penneo

Penneo

penneo.com

Premier Virtual

Premier Virtual

premiervirtual.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy