Top Benepass Alternatives
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
CharlieHR
charliehr.com
HR software that your team will love. CharlieHR is trusted by over 7000 companies to help manage their teams. HR software that is beautifully designed, simple and easy to use.
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Castlight
castlighthealth.com
Motivate healthy habits. Engage employees every day with a comprehensive wellbeing solution that promotes healthy minds, bodies, and wallets.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
Alight
alight.com
From hire to retire, and beyond, your people depend on you for resources that will enhance their health, wealth, and wellbeing. Put the power in their hands with data and technology that provides clarity through timely, broader connected insights. Drive better outcomes for your people and for your b...
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is designed for people who want to spend more time running their business (and less on back-office tasks). Its award-winning payroll and HR saves business owners over 15 hours a month, and frees them up to focus on the bottom line.
Employee Navigator
employeenavigator.com
All-in-One Benefits, HR, & Compliance. Thousands of brokers use Employee Navigator’s software with their customers to manage their benefits, onboarding, ACA and more in our simple intuitive platform.
Collective Health
collectivehealth.com
A health benefits solution that brings it all together. Collective Health is a modern TPA integrating plan administration, navigation, and advocacy that delivers truly engaging health benefits for your people and proven value for your organization.
Sequoia One
one.sequoia.com
Sequoia One’s purpose is to help your high tech business thrive by taking care of the administrative burdens that are distracting you from the bigger picture. We offer competitive benefits and outsourced HR designed for innovative, growth-minded companies. We know how important it is to attract and ...
Netchex
netchex.com
With Netchex's HR and Payroll Managemnt Solution, you can make your processes easier than ever and ensure the job is always done right.
Circula
circula.com
Circula is an expense platform for any payments done by employees: travel expenses, credit cards and employee benefits. Our mission is to simplify finance and payroll administration, while ensuring compliance through smart automations – so employees can do their best job. With Circula, you ✔️ Save u...
Bayzat
bayzat.com
Bayzat is changing the way work works for the better. We’ve built innovative HR, payroll and insurance technology, and created a world-class employee experience that benefits everyone. By making it accessible to all employers, we’ll take businesses to the next level and open up entire new possibilit...
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that simplifies the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for a seamless, more empathetic employee leave experience. Welcome to the modern era of employee leave. Leave management software that automates the complexities of compliance, claims, and payr...
Sharecare
sharecare.com
Sharecare+ is the only advocacy solution in the industry that engages individuals and families in their holistic well-being journey by providing direct, simplified access to all their benefits and seamless high-touch support from professional advocates to easily navigate the full scope of their heal...
Compt
compt.io
Compt is the #1 perk stipend software that's fully customizable to your company's needs, 100% IRS-compliant, and able to support global teams. With Compt, you can easily offer ready-made and custom perk stipends that delight your employees without the administrative burden it typically takes to mana...
Awardco
award.co
Awardco boosts productivity, reduces spend, and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. Access the largest reward network on the planet and get tax compliance support for your employee rewards through Awardco's unique partnerships with Amazon Business and Deloitte. Enjoy dollar-...
Arcoro
arcoro.com
Construction companies and contractors have special workforce management needs, and Arcoro offers a suite of modular construction HR software that enables companies to address them successfully. Arcoro is the only Human Resources technology company focused on the construction industry, offering solu...
ekincare
ekincare.com
Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, ekincare is an AI-driven patent-pending integrated health benefits platform helping organizations save up to 25% healthcare costs and lowering their health insurance premiums. Our product ensures that telemedicine, health checks, mental health and fitness and nutrit...
Warp
joinwarp.com
Warp is a modern payroll, compliance, and benefits platform built for founders. We put all state tax registrations and compliance on autopilot so you never need to login to another .gov website again.
Nova Benefits
novabenefits.com
Nova Benefits is an employee wellness platform centred on corporate health insurance. Founded by Saransh Garg (CEO) and Yash Gupta (CTO), Nova Benefits is on a mission to build happier and healthier workplaces for everyone by making health insurance personalised and easy to use for all employees. Ov...
Benefitfocus
benefitfocus.com
A holistic benefits administration solution designed to help your employees achieve better health and financial outcomes while also helping your organization reduce costs and administrative burden. *Fully Outsourced Benefits Administration Offload time-consuming processes and focus on more strategic...
GoCo
goco.io
GoCo is a modern, all-in-one HR solution with top-rated customer support that makes it easy to streamline your HR processes and data. From onboarding and benefits to performance management and payroll, GoCo has everything you need to run HR in a single, easy-to-use solution. Our mission at GoCo is t...
Forma
joinforma.com
Companies spend millions annually on employee benefits that employees neither value nor regularly use. Founded in 2017, Forma set out to build a better model by challenging traditional one-size-fits-all approaches. Forma’s flexible benefits software helps companies offer competitive benefits package...
Decisely
decisely.com
Decisely is a benefits brokerage and HR services firm specializing in integrated technology solutions for small businesses. Supported by licensed benefit brokers and industry professionals, the Decisely solution provides the right mix of healthcare benefits, recruiting, HR admin, compliance, payroll...