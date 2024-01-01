Top Beehive AI Alternatives
InfraNodus
infranodus.com
Generate Ideas and Insight using AI and Network Thinking. InfraNodus combines text analysis, network visualization, and GPT-3 AI to help you study a discourse, enhance your reading, writing, and research workflows. Get a summary overview of any text from multiple import sources, reveal the main to...
UiPath
uipath.com
UiPath is a global software company for robotic process automation (RPA) founded in Romania by Daniel Dines and Marius Tîrcă and headquartered in New York City. The company's software monitors user activity to automate repetitive front and back office tasks, including those performed using other bus...
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Synthesys platform was developed by season voice and video actors together with linguistic and AI professionals who recognized the need for producing AI audiovisual content. We believe that Personalized content and Synthetic media are the future of content. Creating a culture where valuable content ...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Unlock Insights with Qualitative Data Analysis Software Discover more from your qualitative and mixed methods data with NVivo 14, the leading qualitative data analysis solution. With NVivo 14, you can ask complex questions of your data to identify themes and draw conclusions, employ advanced data ma...
Healthcheck.io
healthchecks.io
Simple and Effective Cron Job Monitoring. We notify you when your nightly backups, weekly reports, cron jobs, and scheduled tasks don't run on time.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
ImgCreator
imgcreator.ai
ImgCreator can create any image simply from your text input! Ranging from unique and realistic blog post photos to imaginative illustration or anime. Challenge your imagination and have fun now!
Formula Bot
formulabot.com
Revolutionize your data & spreadsheet workflow with AI. Transform your text instructions into formulas and more for free in seconds.
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn is a Text Analysis platform that allows companies to create new value from text data. It provides a simple graphical interface where users can create customized text classification and extraction analysis by training machine learning models such as sentiment analysis, topic detection, ke...
Chartmetric
chartmetric.com
Advancing music with the power of datapower of datapower of datapower of data. Chartmetric is the all-in-one platform that provides comprehensive streaming and social data for music industry professionals to create successful careers in music.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workfor...
DeepOpinion
go.deepopinion.ai
DeepOpinion Studio is an intelligent process automation platform for text. Our no-code Studio enables enterprise teams to seamlessly automate text-based processes with world-class accuracy in hours. Teams use it to automate processes such as customer feedback analytics, routing & prioritizing custom...
VobeSoft
vobesoft.com
Every software system has databases. These databases are often static, giving organizations that work with these standard solutions functionalities that they are not using and functions they can't change to their unique needs. Usually, with a lot of hassle, workarounds are applied to reach the end g...
Exatom
exatom.io
We help you making your existing online forms perform better. Much better. Typically a two-digit percentage of visitors that start interacting with your form, don't turn unto converters. Why do they abandon your web form somewhere half-way or after a failed submit? Find out how your form performance...
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is a predictive AI tool for sales and marketing teams to predict any business outcome - new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, customers at risk - and more. Companies like Vercel, RocketReach, Notion, ClickUp, and Zapier use Toplyne to create targeted SDR workflows, automate pipeline c...
Decipad
decipad.com
Decipad revolutionizes the way individuals and teams interact with numbers by offering an intuitive, low-code platform for data modeling and interactive storytelling. With Decipad, creating dynamic plans, models, and reports is not just efficient but enjoyable. Its smart document environment, akin t...
Enverus
enverus.com
Enverus is the most trusted, energy-dedicated SaaS platform, offering real-time access to analytics, insights, and benchmark cost and revenue data sourced from our partnerships to 98% of US energy producers, and over 35,000 suppliers.
TelemetryDeck
telemetrydeck.com
Lightweight Analytics That's Not Evil TelemetryDeck is a new service that helps app and web developers improve their product by supplying immediate, accurate analytics data while users use your app. And the best part: It's all anonymized so your users' data stays private!
InMoment
inmoment.com
Understand the voice of your customer. Get insight from qualitative feedback. Wootric CXInsight™ uses machine learning to auto-categorize and assignment sentiment to unstructured feedback from surveys, online reviews, social media, support tickets, employee feedback, and more. - Get ROI from qualita...
Parsedoc
parsedoc.com
Parsedoc is an automated document reading and processing solution, which transforms non-structured texts into structured data thanks to the use of OCR and AI. It will lessen the workload caused by managing invoices and other documents by data entry teams. This tool will receive, analyze and manage t...
Keatext
keatext.ai
Analyze feedback to create better people experiences. Keatext brings the voice of customer and employee into your day-to-day activities. Our platform is built for CX, marketing, and HR teams to understand large volumes of feedback -- think reviews, open-ended surveys, and contact center tickets. 1. ...
Dcipher Analytics
dcipheranalytics.com
Dcipher Analytics is the modern no-code, end-to-end SaaS-based knowledge automation and text analytics platform that makes text analytics available for the general domain expert. Organizations use it to get value from analyzing customer feedback, mine social media to understand consumer needs and pa...
Wonderflow
wonderflow.ai
Every day, millions of customers leave reviews on products that they like, love, hate, or wish they could change. From everyday, commonplace FMCG products to high end purchases, with multiple price points and dozens of variations within product ranges, accurate business intelligence can be complicat...
Text2data
text2data.com
Once analysis is finished, you will see the overall score for the document and input text with highlighted phrases. It is important to check for negations if you think some words should have different polarity
RavenPack
ravenpack.com
RavenPack is the leading big data analytics provider for financial services. Financial professionals rely on RavenPack for its speed and accuracy in analyzing large amounts of unstructured content.
NetMiner
netminer.com
NetMiner embed internal Python-based script engine which equipped with the automatic Script Generator for unskilled users. Then the users can operate NetMiner with existing GUI or programmable script language.
Labelf
labelf.ai
Labelf is a no code AI text classification tool that let's you train the latest and greatest AI models in an afternoon based on your own data. The most popular use case is to interpret, analyze and automate customer support workflows based on calls, mail or chats. This gives you an advantage to unde...
MeaningCloud
meaningcloud.com
TEXT ANALYTICS. MeaningCloud market-leading solutions for text mining and voice of the customer. Register now on our website to discover our text API
Yabble
yabble.com
Yabble creates instant insights so you can take instant action. From the world’s first ChatGPT plugin to a suite of tools that count, summarize and chat with your data instantly – Yabble is a first-of-its-kind, cutting-edge technology company revolutionizing insights and text analytics with propriet...
unitQ
unitq.com
unitQ is the missing link in your feedback loop, providing AI-powered insights from user feedback to help you craft high-quality products, services, and experiences. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Reddit, Chime, and HelloFresh rely on unitQ to drive growth, reduce churn,...
Evolution AI
evolution.ai
Evolution AI is a multiple award-winning AI data extraction software. By combining computer vision and natural language processing (NLP), our AI models are able to understand and interpret any type of document with unprecedented accuracy. Our technology sets a new standard for automated data extract...
Thematic
getthematic.com
Thematic turns unstructured feedback data from any channel into insights to improve products and customer experiences. Powered by AI and guided by your business knowledge, now it's easy to get accurate results, really fast. Thematic delivers the answers you need - why did your score change? What are...
Lang.ai EU
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Lang.ai US
lang.ai
Lang.ai is a no code service automation platform that empowers customer support teams to build AI models that they can directly control to improve and automate critical support processes. We seamlessly integrate into Zendesk and Salesforce and take the tedious and manual tasks out of agents’ hands s...
Relative Insight
relativeinsight.com
Relative Insight delivers AI-powered text analysis to help brands and agencies generate customer, target audience and competitor intelligence from words. The platform delivers an efficient and scalable solution for uncovering actionable insights from survey open-ends, reviews, customer service trans...
Playvox
playvox.com
As your conversation volume grows, it becomes hard to stay on top of customer issues and requests. The Prodsight app makes this easy by automatically analysing your Zendesk and Intercom conversations for topics and sentiment and producing a continuously updated report on the most common user issues....
Lumoa
lumoa.me
Lumoa is the first CX platform to offer GPT. In the past, companies used to spend weeks collecting, analyzing, interpreting, and reporting on customer feedback from multiple sources. Now, every employee can ask questions and receive real-time answers based on the voice of the customer. Lumoa helps m...
Chattermill
chattermill.com
The Chattermill Customer Experience Intelligence Platform helps businesses unlock their customer reality and understand the voice of their customers. Using Chattermill, companies can unify their customer feedback data across reviews, support tickets, conversations, and social media to uncover what c...
QuData
qudata.com
QuData's core areas of competency are Conversational AI (speech recognition, dialogue systems, voice assistants); natural language understanding; image analysis (image classification and segmentation, object/face detection); customer behaviour analysis. The company's team of programmers and data sci...
LeanDNA
leandna.com
LeanDNA is a cloud-based SaaS platform that helps global manufacturers reduce excess inventory, prevent critical shortages, and establish operational command. The platform is factory-centric, bridging the gap between complex supply chains and inventory operations and their outdated, labor-intensive ...
CasterStats
casterstats.com
CasterStats is a solution that supports multiple content delivery sources including: HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH); Wowza Media Server; IceCast; SHOUTcast; Windows Media Server; Flash Media Server (FMS); Flumotion; Helix; Quicktime; Red5; vBrick; Darwing Stre...
Breinify
home.breinify.ai
AI powered personalization engine that automates and scales omnichannel consumer engagement for e-commerce, Retail and CPG's. Click to learn more.
Gavagai
gavagai.io
Understand what your customers are telling you Gavagai provides groundbreaking text analysis technology to create valuable customer insights from what your customers are saying to you. By continuously tracking customer feedback using our service, you will understand your customer better which trans...
Polinode
polinode.com
Polinode allows you to import, collect and analyze network data. With Polinode Networks you can upload any network data to the Polinode cloud where you can interact with it, visualize it and analyze it.
Evocon
evocon.com
Evocon is a cloud-based production monitoring solution that helps manufacturing companies manage and improve their production efficiency. Evocon automates and digitizes the collection of data from production machines. We then transfer the collected data to the cloud so that manufacturers can access ...
Enquire.ai
enquire.ai
Delivering context & analysis faster than any other expert network through our patented blend of AI, data science, & human intelligence.
CloudOpty
cloudopty.com
CloudOpty provides CloudScore for end-to-end optimization for your Cloud Platform to help you save cost, improve performance, increase security & be compliant.
Astrato
astrato.io
Astrato delivers BI - reimagined for Cloud. The modern alternative to Looker and Tableau for busy data teams, Astrato delivers a cloud native, one-platform experience to live query data in Snowflake, Dremio or Google BigQuery data clouds with no movement of data - ever.
A2MAC1
a2mac1.com
Data governance platform for automotive manufacture - now opening up to new industries. A2MAC1 has been established 25 years ago and serves the biggest OEM's (car manufacturers) and OES's (car part manufacturers) of this world. The company started from tearing down and benchmarking cars. It would th...
Rampfy
rampfy.com
Rampfy made tracking KPIs easy and fast. In a few clicks you can integrate all your systems with the Rampfy app, and start to see information about the entire operation of your business. With Rampfy you can: - View integrated data from all systems - Receive proactive alerts about your operation - Qu...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
Nomad Data
nomad-data.com
NoMad Data develops a data management platform that helps businesses make better decisions. Nomad’s goal is to create a marketplace of ideas and allow the experts in the data, the data providers themselves, to match the ideas to their data. We aim to help providers discover new use cases for their d...
Hashboard
hashboard.com
Hashboard is a business intelligence (BI) product built for data engineers to do their best work and easily spread the data love to their entire organizations (even non-technical folks!) Define metrics on your data warehouse and let your whole team search, explore and find insights that drive your b...
Data Impact
dataimpact.io
Digital commerce accelerator for CPG brands In today’s complex, rapidly evolving environment, reliable and actionable insights are required to win online. At Data Impact, our solutions go beyond simple monitoring to equip ecommerce teams with several levers that can be applied daily. Our platform pr...
Data Blaze
datablaze.com
Datablaze can help wirelessly connect your business through cellular IoT connectivity and optimize your costs with exclusive device management software.
ActionableAgile
actionableagile.com
A set of charts and simulations that connect with the data in your work management tool of choice to help you improve your processes, become predictable, and provide accurate forecasts in a flash. Your flow is our business and your data security is priority #1.
Soley
soley.io
Soley is a pioneer of digital navigation in product portfolios and value chains. Soley supports decision-makers in the industry who work under time pressure and enormous complexity. By using Soley, companies can optimize their product portfolio, improve their resilience and, thus, reduce costs. It e...
Nuant
nuant.com
Nuant is a Portfolio and Risk Management platform tailored for professionals to monitor and assess the risk of their Digital Assets. With Nuant, experience an effortless unified monitoring of your digital assets, superior risk management, and a robust simulation engine. - Unified Monitoring of Your ...
Intelligize
intelligize.com
Advanced analysis tools deliver deep insights that help you clearly identify market standards, benchmark peer disclosures and agreements, track SEC Comment Letters and trends, and much more
EmailAnalytics
emailanalytics.com
The premier email analytics tool for Gmail & Outlook. Measure your team's email response time - no software to install, no training required.