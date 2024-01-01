Top Baremetrics Alternatives
Pabbly
pabbly.com
Pabbly Subscriptions is cloud-based software, specializing in subscription billing and management process, with the leading payment gateway integration to facilitate payment collection. It offers features that ease your work such as managing tax on your billing, applying reverse charges on the tax c...
Zoho Billing
zoho.com
Subscription billing software, crafted for growing businesses. Handle your customer subscription billing life cycle from end to end. Automate recurring billing, manage subscriptions, send professional tax-compliant invoices, and get paid on time, every time.
Chargebee
chargebee.com
The Chargebee platform enables subscription businesses to capture, retain and maximize revenue opportunities through automated recurring billing, subscription management, and revenue analytics. By integrating seamlessly with your tech stack, Chargebee becomes the heart of your revenue operations. Op...
Adapty
adapty.io
Adapty helps mobile developers analyze and grow in-app subscriptions, integrate in-app purchases within a few hours, and run monetization experiments faster and cheaper. - Test prices of in-app purchases without app releases. - Integrate IAPs within a few hours with a simple, developer-friendly SDK....
ChartMogul
chartmogul.com
The world's first Subscription Data Platform. The ChartMogul Subscription Data Platform makes it simple to consolidate and clean your billing data, then analyze it like a pro with industry-leading subscription analytics.
Recurly
recurly.com
Thousands of innovative companies across digital media, streaming, publishing, SaaS, education, consumer goods, and professional services industries rely on Recurly to unlock transformational growth using subscriptions. Recurly’s all-in-one, integrated platform removes the complexities of automating...
RevenueCat
revenuecat.com
RevenueCat is a subscription management platform trusted in over 30,000 apps worldwide, handling more than 1.2 billion API requests daily. Our platform streamlines the implementation, analysis, and growth of in-app subscriptions, providing real, measurable ROI. By integrating RevenueCat, our custome...
Qonversion
qonversion.io
In-app subscription monetization platform for mobile apps: - Cross-platform in-app subscription infrastructure - Subscription analytics - Monetization A/B testing All in one place to help you grow your app faster. Qonversion allows fast in-app subscription implementation. It provides the back-end in...
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they...
Smartrr
smartrr.com
Smartrr creates premium subscription experiences for DTC brands with a full-service membership solution that maximizes the lifetime value of your subscribers.
Apphud
apphud.com
Apphud is the smartest way to integrate, measure and grow in-app purchases, including subscriptions, in iOS and Android apps. Made for leading mobile developers, marketers and product managers. Apphud provides a reliable subscriptions' infrastructure, deep real-time mobile analytics, powerful pricin...
Zoura
zuora.com
Zuora Billing is enabling companies to monetize new innovations fast, while scaling and automating billing processes. Companies leveraging Zuora Billing are able to unlock new growth strategies with 50+ out of the box pricing models, configurable discounting, and billing triggers. Pricing is sychron...
Appflow.ai
appflow.ai
Appflow.ai is an in-app subscription analytic platform, features including: · Cross-platforms subscription performance in one place · Subscription cohort analysis and funnel analysis in real time · Coding-free A/B testing for pricing and paywall · Coding-free remote configuration for pushing notific...
Subscript
subscript.com
It's time to wave goodbye to old school billing and analytics software! Meet Subscript: the modern, flexible way for B2B SaaS companies to automate their invoicing, revenue recognition, and analytics. Finance leaders love Subscript because it saves their teams 20+ hours per month, helps them collect...
TrueRev
truerev.com
TrueRev is the fully adaptive billing and revenue platform for modern SaaS companies. Created in collaboration with the world’s leading SaaS companies and financial leaders, TrueRev helps businesses manage, track and maximize subscription revenue. Seamlessly integrated into financial systems like Qu...
Ordergroove
ordergroove.com
Ordergroove ’s subscription platform helps innovative brands and retailers build ongoing, highly profitable relationships with their customers by turning one-time purchases into recurring transactions. Fast-growing brands like Dollar Shave Club, The Honest Company, and OLLY rely on Ordergroove’s sub...
Maxio
maxio.com
At Maxio, we help B2B SaaS companies unlock their next stage of growth. Our financial operations platform is designed to meet the unique financial challenges of B2B SaaS, including billing, subscription management, revenue & expense recognition, and SaaS metrics & analytics. We believe that in order...
Cleeng
cleeng.com
Create within minutes your D2C video commerce platform, and retain your subscribers for years. Easy and powerful management of your subscribers' journey, cross devices, effective tool to retain your subscribers
Subskribe
subskribe.com
Subskribe is the adaptive quoting, billing, and revenue platform for modern SaaS companies. Totally unified. No silos. Zero reconciliation, from quote to revenue. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s leading SaaS companies, Subskribe helps businesses maximize revenue with innovative de...
Conjura
conjura.com
Profit powered by data. Let Conjura optimise your eCommerce performance by taking out the guesswork with our recommendation engine. Take action with Conjura to make your business profitable.
SubscriptionFlow
subscriptionflow.com
SubscriptionFlow is a subscription and revenue management platform that helps businesses to optimize subscription revenue. The software enables subscription businesses to manage subscriptions, recurring billing, payment processing, and subscription lifecycles, and offers other multiple CRM solutions...
Vindicia
vindicia.com
Vindicia Retain is the global leader in payments recovery and is a complementary, risk free solution to your existing payment recovery efforts. Vindicia Retain is used by the world’s best enterprise payment teams to intelligently resolve failed recurring payments, increasing revenue and retaining cu...