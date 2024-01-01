Top Back4App Alternatives
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows us...
Firebase
firebase.google.com
Discover Firebase, Google’s mobile and web app development platform that helps developers build apps and games that users will love. Firebase is a platform developed by Google for creating mobile and web applications. It was originally an independent company founded in 2011. In 2014, Google acquire...
DigitalOcean
digitalocean.com
DigitalOcean, Inc. is an American cloud infrastructure provider headquartered in New York City with data centers worldwide. DigitalOcean provides developers cloud services that help to deploy and scale applications that run simultaneously on multiple computers. As of January 2018, DigitalOcean was t...
Retool
retool.com
Retool is the fast way to build internal tools. Drag-and-drop our building blocks and connect them to your databases and APIs to build your own tools, instantly. Connects with Postgres, REST APIs, GraphQL, Firebase, Google Sheets, and more. Built by developers, for developers. Trusted by startups a...
Netlify
netlify.com
Netlify is a San Francisco-based cloud computing company that offers hosting and serverless backend services for web applications and static websites. Its features include continuous deployment from Git across Netlify Edge, the company's global application delivery network infrastructure, serverles...
Vercel
vercel.com
Vercel’s Frontend Cloud provides the developer experience and infrastructure to build, scale, and secure a faster, more personalized web. By providing the toolkit frontend teams love and delivering global edge infrastructure, Vercel unlocks developer potential and enables you to go from idea to glob...
Heroku
heroku.com
Heroku is a cloud platform as a service (PaaS) supporting several programming languages. One of the first cloud platforms, Heroku has been in development since June 2007, when it supported only the Ruby programming language, but now supports Java, Node.js, Scala, Clojure, Python, PHP, and Go. For th...
Zoho Creator
zoho.com
For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and codin...
Supabase
supabase.com
The Open Source Alternative to Firebase. Create a backend in less than 2 minutes. Start your project with a Postgres Database, Authentication, instant APIs, realtime subscriptions and Storage.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Gitpod
gitpod.io
Gitpod is a developer platform that provides on-demand, pre-configured cloud development environments (CDEs) that automatically integrate into any tool, library, or dependency required for creating software. Getting started with Gitpod simply requires adding a .gitpod.yml file to the root of any rep...
Draftbit
draftbit.com
DITCH THE PROTOTYPES. Visually build native mobile apps—all from your browser. LAY OUT SCREENS WITH EASE. With Draftbit, creating your screens is a breeze. Just point and click to add elements, and drag and drop to organize everything. Not sure where to start? We've created some handy screen example...
PythonAnywhere
pythonanywhere.com
Host, run, and code Python in the cloud! Get started for free. Our basic plan gives you access to machines with a full Python environment already installed. You can develop and host your website or any other code directly from your browser without having to install software or manage your own serve...
Plasmic
plasmic.app
The visual builder for your tech stack. Create stunning visual content and pages, seamlessly integrating no-code into your codebase. Unblock your teams and ship lightning fast.
Glitch
glitch.com
Glitch is a collaborative programming environment that lives in your browser and deploys code as you type. Use Glitch to build anything from a static webpage to full-stack Node apps.
Plesk
plesk.com
Our core mission at Plesk is to simplify the lives of web pros, so they can focus on their core business - not infrastructure management. Key Plesk platform features are automation and management of domains, mail accounts, web apps, programming languages and databases. Providing a ready-to-code envi...
Quickbase
quickbase.com
Big ideas aren’t simple to execute. So we’re here to help you tackle any project, no matter how complex. We’re Quickbase. Quickbase helps customers see, connect and control complex projects that reshape our world. Whether it’s raising a skyscraper or coordinating vaccine rollouts, the no-code softwa...
BuildFire
buildfire.com
BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built...
Kissflow
kissflow.com
Kissflow is a low-code application development platform that brings business users and IT closer to simplifying work management and dramatically accelerating digital transformation. It is the only low-code platform built for multiple personas and has the right blend of simple and powerful features. ...
AppMaster
appmaster.io
AppMaster.io is a no-code platform designed to help businesses create production-level applications with code generation: backend, web, and native mobile apps. With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over ...
AppsGeyser
appsgeyser.com
Create app and make up to $1000 monthly passive income. Absolutely free forever. No monthly charges, fees or paid features. No coding skills required.
Render
render.com
Render is a unified cloud to build and run all your apps and websites with free SSL, global CDN, private networks and auto deploys from Git.
IBM Cloud
ibm.com
IBM cloud computing is a set of cloud computing services for business offered by the information technology company IBM. Start building immediately using 190+ unique services.
Zoho Catalyst
catalyst.zoho.com
Catalyst by Zoho is the simplest pro-code, cloud development platform. Catalyst offers a wide range of serverless, AI/ML, DevOps, and backend services. With Catalyst, you get everything you need to develop your application on a single, unified platform. Catalyst provides powerful AI and ML capabilit...
Mendix
mendix.com
Mendix, a Siemens business, is the only low-code platform designed to address the full complexity of enterprise software development challenges. Deploying point solutions to departmental problems solves things at a micro level—but if you want to make a significant impact on your business, you need t...
Caspio
caspio.com
Caspio is the world's leading LOW-CODE platform for building online database applications without coding. The all-in-one platform provides everything you need to digitally transform business operations and workflows. It includes an integrated cloud database, a visual application builder, enterprise-...
Kinsta
kinsta.com
Power your web projects with Kinsta. The fastest, most reliable hosting for WordPress sites, applications, databases, and static sites. Trusted by 120,000+ users, from small businesses to Fortune 500. Our sites are built on Google Cloud Platform's fastest servers on Premium Tier Network with 36+ dat...
Exotel
exotel.com
Exotel is an advanced customer engagement platform that combines CPaaS, omnichannel contact centers, and Conversational AI, driving over 70 million daily conversations for more than 7,100 businesses across India, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Our platform is designed to foster richer,...
Knack
knack.com
Knack has been a pioneer in the No Code space for over a decade with over 5000 customers from SMBs to the largest Enterprises in the Fortune 500. Knack empowers everyday innovators to easily overcome critical business challenges. By leveraging Knack’s intuitive no-code platform and expert builder ne...
Engine Yard
engineyard.com
Engine Yard is a full-stack Ruby on Rails Support solution enabling organizations to focus on creating and developing applications, instead of managing their infrastructure. The optimized Service supports Ruby on Rails, PHP and Node.js environments, and also any other languages you want to install, ...