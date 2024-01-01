Axis is a knowledge base of government regulations and officials that helps large companies do business in foreign markets. For example, if you want to operate in Saudi Arabia - our software tells you which laws you need to comply with and which officials you need approvals from. We currently cover major markets in Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Website: axis.xyz

